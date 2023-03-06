The Dancing on Ice line-up performed two routines in Sunday night's show, taking to the ice for a group skate before picking a song that meant a lot to them – but with the episode ending on a double elimination, who hung up their ITV skates for good?

After seven weeks of skating slip-ups, impressive spins and fearsome falls, Dancing on Ice aired its 2023 semi-final yesterday (5th March) and the pressure was on as the remaining celebrities fought for their place in next weekend's final.

If you missed yesterday's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up on all the action with RadioTimes.com's latest recap video above.

The five semi-finalists entered the rink for the Solo Skate Battle, performing as a group to Guns N' Roses' take on Live and Let Die, with each famous skater being judged on their solo section.

Nile Wilson unsurprisingly received five points in the group performance – however, The Vivienne unfortunately landed in last place with one point after taking a tumble during her solo. Nile was followed by Joey Essex, who scored four points, while Siva Kaneswaran picked up three and Mollie Gallagher picked up two.

As for the individual performance, Nile topped the leaderboard with a routine to Shawn Mendes's In My Blood after opening up about leaving his gymnastics career, picking up full marks from the judges. Meanwhile, Mollie landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with her performance to Evanescence's My Immortal, speaking about her Coronation Street hate crime storyline that ended with the death of Seb Franklin, her character Nina's boyfriend.

Siva Kaneswaran and Mollie Gallagher became the latest to leave the competition in the semi-final. ITV

While all the celebrities scored over 36 points, it was Mollie, Siva and Joey Essex who landed in the skate-off following the public vote, despite the fact that Joey received 42 points for his routine to Lighthouse Family hit High.

After performing their Save Me skates, it was Mollie and Siva who were sent home, with the judges unanimously choosing to save Joey.

This means that Joey, Nile and The Vivienne are heading into next weekend's final and could be crowned the 2023 Dancing on Ice champion.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

