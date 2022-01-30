Aled Jones is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer, according to fans

The hit ITV series sees a selection of well-known stars don outlandish costumes, while a panel of television personalities attempt to piece together their identity from a series of clues.

More than half of The Masked Singer viewers that were asked are confident that Aled Jones is the celebrity performing as Traffic Cone , according to a new poll by RadioTimes.com .

Traffic Cone has been a tough one to figure out, with some of his cryptic statements implying he could be from the world of sport, while others suggest a day job in the music business.

Ultimately, RadioTimes.com readers felt the latter was more likely, with almost 54 percent backing Walking in the Air singer and Songs of Praise presenter Jones as their top pick.

Other options listed in the Twitter poll were comedian and actor Rob Brydon (23.8 percent), musician Alfie Boe (13.9 percent), as well as television presenter and Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh (8.9 percent).

Suspicion over Jones surged earlier this month, when close friend Russell Watson told Good Morning Britain he was "convinced" that he'd figured out the identity of Traffic Cone.

"I know who that is, the strange thing is I didn't know who it was when I saw their first performance," he began. "I had no idea who it was and then I heard the second performance and I know who that is."

Watson added: "I am absolutely certain. They've not admitted it, they've not mentioned it at all, but I am convinced that is my mate Aled Jones."

However, The Masked Singer is nothing if not unpredictable, so there's still a possibility that Traffic Cone could be someone we haven't even considered yet.

And we could find out the truth sooner than we thought. The latest episode dropped a shock double elimination, revealing Jaime Winstone as Firework and Michael Owen as Doughnuts, and with just two weeks left to go we can probably expect more multiple reveals going forward.

