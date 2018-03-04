When are the Oscars 2018 on TV? How to watch and stream in the UK

Who's hosting? Who are the nominees? Everything you need to know about the 90th Academy Award ceremony

When are the 2018 Oscars taking place?

The 2018 Academy Awards will be taking place Sunday 4th March 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre in Los Angeles. It starts at 8.30pm local time with guests hitting the red carpet from about 7pm.

In the UK, the Oscars coverage starts at 12 midnight.

How can I watch the Oscars in the UK?

You can also watch the Oscars live on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel, which will run from 26 February to 11 March. The good news is that you can watch even if you’re not a Sky subscriber. All you’ll need is a Sky Cinema Pass on pay as you go site NOW TV. You can get a 14-day free trial which means you can watch the ceremony before even paying. Find out more here.

Here’s the full Oscar UK schedule (for both NOW TV and Sky Cinema Oscars viewers) …

11pm, Sunday 4 March – The Oscars: Greatest Shocks, Frocks and Fairytales

12am, Monday 5 March – Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Live

1.30am Monday 5 March – Oscars 2018 Live

8am, Monday 5 March – Oscars 2018 (full repeat)

8pm, Monday 5 March – Oscars 2018 (Highlights)

Who’s presenting the UK coverage?

Alex Zane will anchor, alongside a range of guests providing analysis of the night’s big winners.

Who’s hosting the Oscars ceremony?

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will once again present the ceremony.

This makes Kimmel the first person to host consecutive ceremonies since Billy Crystal in 1997 and 1998.

Who are the 2018 Oscar nominees?

Best Picture: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actor: Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Lead Actress: Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Director: Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig), Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson), The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)

Animated Feature: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

Animated Short: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes

Adapted Screenplay: Call Me by Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly’s Game, Mudbound

Original Screenplay: The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Mudbound, The Shape of Water

Best Documentary Feature: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Men in Aleppo, Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject: Edith+Eddie, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills, Traffic Stop

Best Live Action Short Film: DeKalb Elementary, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child, Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman (Chile), The Insult (Lebanon), Loveless (Russia), On Body and Soul (Hungary), The Square (Sweden)

Film Editing: Baby Driver, Dunkirk, I, Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sound Editing: Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing: Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design: Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water

Original Score: Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missourii

Original Song: Mighty River (from Mudbound), Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name) Remember Me (from Coco), Stand Up for Something (from Marshall), This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Makeup and Hair: Darkest Hour, Victoria and Abdul, Wonder

Costume Design: Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria and Abdul

Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes

What happened last year?

Things did not go smoothy. The Oscars had to apologise after picturing someone who was still alive in their In Memoriam montage, Nicole Kidman showcased the world’s weirdest clapping, and, of course, the Best Picture Oscar (traditionally the biggest award of the night) was mistakenly given to La La Land rather than the actual winner, Moonlight.