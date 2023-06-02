Fernando Alonso has been in superb form this season with five podium finishes in the first six races, but he will be determined to leave everything on the track this weekend for a shot at victory on home soil.

The Spanish Grand Prix is bubbling with narratives as the nation prepares to welcome home one of its favourite sons – and you can watch every moment from the Formula 1 showcase live on TV this weekend.

The Aston Martin star finished second in Monaco last time out, only behind Max Verstappen, who has opened up a 39-point lead at the top of the driver standings.

The Red Bull megastar has punched in four victories in six outings in 2023 ,with teammate Sergio Perez the only other driver to stand on top of the podium this year.

Alonso will hope to smash the Red Bull dominance at the top, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also boasts plenty of motivation to put on a show in Barcelona.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 4th June 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 4th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spanish Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 2nd June

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 3rd June

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 4th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.