Wales v Denmark prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Wales and Denmark will meet in an emotionally-charged encounter as the business end of Euro 2020 fixtures kick off with the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Few would have predicted Denmark’s remarkable turnaround in fortune given what happened in the opening defeat against Finland as Christian Eriksen collapsed during the game after suffering a cardiac arrest.

But everyone has been rooting for the Danes since their players rallied around their team-mate and, by putting on a show in front of a packed Copenhagen crowd, a 4-1 win over Russia in their last group game ensured they qualified as the runners-up of Group B.

Wales will become the bad guys if they end Denmark’s rollercoaster of a Euro 2020 journey but Gareth Bale’s side deserve their spot in the last-16 and are hoping to emulate their Euro 2016 success when they reached the semi-finals.

Wales qualified as runners-up of Group A, with a crucial win over Turkey and a draw against Switzerland enough to see them progress along with table-toppers Italy.

Here’s our prediction for Wales v Denmark ahead of their game today.

Wales v Denmark prediction

After an unimaginable tricky start to the tournament for Denmark, the Danes really found their groove against Russia with a convincing display and their attacking quality evident for all to see.

They boast a highly-rated squad and contain stars capable of mixing it with the finest and Wales’ defence will be in for a busy evening.

Bale always poses a threat for Wales and can create something special out of nothing but Denmark’s unbreakable bond and collective quality should be enough to see them through.

Our prediction: Wales 1-2 Denmark (9/1 at bet365)

Wales v Denmark predicted team line-ups

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Rodon, Mepham; Roberts, Allen, Morrell, N Williams; Bale, Ramsey, James.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Jensen, Braithwaite; Dolberg.

When is Wales v Denmark?

Wales v Denmark will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on BBC One with TV coverage starting at 4:30pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

Want more Euro 2020 content? We’ve got you covered – read on to find out every Euros winner throughout the history of the tournament, how many fans are attending Euro 2020 games this year, how VAR is being used at Euro 2020, if you can still get tickets to Euro 2020, or why Euro 2020 is not called Euro 2021.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.