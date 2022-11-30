Belgium have struggled to get going in Qatar. They beat Canada 1-0 in their opening game, but the result was a little harsh on the Canadians. Belgium were then beaten 2-0 by Morocco last time out.

Croatia and Belgium go head to head in their final Group F game on Thursday, with Roberto Martinez's men needing a win to reach the knockout stages.

Kevin De Bruyne and co sit on three points, with Croatia and Morocco on four points, so they have to win to get out of the group.

Croatia, meanwhile, know a draw will be good enough for them to reach the knockout stages.

Zlatko Dalic's side drew 0-0 against Morocco in their first group game – however, they turned it on against Canada when winning 4-1.

Croatia will be content with frustrating Belgium, then trying to hit them on the counter attack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Belgium on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Croatia v Belgium?

Croatia v Belgium will take place on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Croatia v Belgium kick-off time

Croatia v Belgium will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Croatia v Belgium on?

Croatia v Belgium will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Croatia v Belgium online

You can also live stream the Croatia v Belgium game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Croatia v Belgium referee

The referee for Croatia v Belgium has been confirmed as Anthony Taylor of England.

Croatia v Belgium odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Croatia (13/8) Draw (12/5) Belgium (13/8)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Croatia v Belgium prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Croatia v Belgium predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.