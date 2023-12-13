As the day of Sharon's hen party dawned, she burnt a letter from the hospital, in a bid to keep fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) from finding out that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is her son, Albie's, real father.

Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) woke with a hangover after drinking a bottle of vodka. Thanks to Linda's rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) playing a recording of her lying that he was innocent, she had broken her sobriety.

But Linda was determined to get her life back in order as she confided in fellow alcoholic Phil, who was firm but supportive. Sharon was bemused to find her with Phil, while Linda wondered whether a subdued Sharon was still in love with him. But Sharon confessed that Keanu wasn't Albie's dad - just as she found the empty bottle Linda had hidden.

There was no time to continue the conversation, as the festivities began with all the local women donning blonde wigs in tribute to Sharon! But when the bride snapped at Linda's tentative promise that she wasn't going to drink again, Linda grabbed another bottle and downed it in the Ladies' toilets.

Sharon found her, and finally revealed that she was lying to both Keanu and Phil. Linda worried about the consequences for Sharon, but was interrupted by a wave of sickness - after which Sharon insisted that Phil must never know about Albie.

The women failed to realise that Phil's wife Kat was in one of the bathroom stalls, and she declared that she would be telling her husband everything.

In the Square, Sharon rushed after Kat, who pointed out that anyone could be the daddy. But Sharon confirmed that it could only be Phil, just as the man himself overheard them rowing, and joked from his window that they were too old for catfights.

While the other hens made a conga line through the Square, Sharon threatened to destroy Kat's life, insisting that once Phil knew he was Albie's father, Sharon would take him back for herself! Will Kat take the bait and keep her mouth shut?

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

