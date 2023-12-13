EastEnders' Sharon Watts delivers big threat in early iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for the episode on Wednesday 13th December 2023.
Spoiler warning for Wednesday 13th December 2023 episode of EastEnders, released at 6am on BBC iPlayer and will air at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) delivered a huge threat to Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) in EastEnders, scheming to stop her from exposing the truth about young Albie's paternity.
As the day of Sharon's hen party dawned, she burnt a letter from the hospital, in a bid to keep fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) from finding out that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is her son, Albie's, real father.
Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) woke with a hangover after drinking a bottle of vodka. Thanks to Linda's rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) playing a recording of her lying that he was innocent, she had broken her sobriety.
But Linda was determined to get her life back in order as she confided in fellow alcoholic Phil, who was firm but supportive. Sharon was bemused to find her with Phil, while Linda wondered whether a subdued Sharon was still in love with him. But Sharon confessed that Keanu wasn't Albie's dad - just as she found the empty bottle Linda had hidden.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
There was no time to continue the conversation, as the festivities began with all the local women donning blonde wigs in tribute to Sharon! But when the bride snapped at Linda's tentative promise that she wasn't going to drink again, Linda grabbed another bottle and downed it in the Ladies' toilets.
Sharon found her, and finally revealed that she was lying to both Keanu and Phil. Linda worried about the consequences for Sharon, but was interrupted by a wave of sickness - after which Sharon insisted that Phil must never know about Albie.
More like this
The women failed to realise that Phil's wife Kat was in one of the bathroom stalls, and she declared that she would be telling her husband everything.
In the Square, Sharon rushed after Kat, who pointed out that anyone could be the daddy. But Sharon confirmed that it could only be Phil, just as the man himself overheard them rowing, and joked from his window that they were too old for catfights.
While the other hens made a conga line through the Square, Sharon threatened to destroy Kat's life, insisting that once Phil knew he was Albie's father, Sharon would take him back for herself! Will Kat take the bait and keep her mouth shut?
If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.
Read more:
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright reveals Linda's new battle as she relapses
- EastEnders winter preview 2023: Chris Clenshaw on Christmas, exits, returns
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth on Kathy and Rocky: "She can’t live with the constant lies"
- EastEnders' Diane Parish teases "heartbreak" in Christmas episode
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner on whether Stacey will kill again: "She will do whatever it takes to protect Eve"
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal: "People will be on the edge of their seats"
- EastEnders' Letitia Dean on whether Sharon can forgive Keanu for kidnap secret
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.