EastEnders' Lola in tears over touching gesture amid Billy arrest
Albert Square offered Lola Pearce-Brown a touching gesture as she enters her final days.
Lola Pearce-Brown was left in tears over a touching gesture from the community in EastEnders on Monday (29th May 2023).
The hairstylist has entered the difficult final stages of her experience with a terminal brain tumour and will die in an episode later this week.
In Monday's episode, Lola (Danielle Harold) received a visit from her co-workers, employers and friends Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).
Struggling to speak and move, Lola was still able to show her pleasure at the Fox sisters' visit and her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) made clear how much he appreciated their visit.
However, Kim had another surprise for Lola as she had Jay help move her in a wheelchair to her living room window to see some of her friends and neighbours display a message spelling "Hello Lola" to her.
As the likes of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) stood among them all smiling, Lola was moved to tears, knowing it would be the last time that she would see some of them.
Meanwhile, upsetting scenes saw Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) spiral in his grief and clash with local villain Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and proceed to smash up the window to his shop, the Minute Mart.
A furious Nish and son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) called the police on Billy and despite protestations from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Nish demanded his arrest, prompting a further outburst from Billy and him to accidentally strike police officer Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), resulting in Billy being taken into custody.
Will Billy make it back in time to be with Lola in her final hours?
Lola's final scenes will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.
For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
