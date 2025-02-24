Last week, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tried to take his own life, but was thankfully persuaded by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) to go into a mental health unit.

As for Grant, he fled the scene of Phil's lowest ebb, and when visiting Phil in hospital, he apologised for not being there for him as he should have been.

But Phil was not in a forgiving mood, ordering Grant out of his life for good.

The Mitchells at war! BBC

As the BBC soap continues, Grant and Nigel join the extended family for breakfast in the café, as Billy and Grant each try to blame the other for failing Phil.

Billy's brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his son Harry (Elijah Holloway) step in keep the furious pair apart, but how will tempers escalate and what will Grant's next move be?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We do know that, in the aftermath of this showdown, Grant will return to the café and receive some words of wisdom from an unlikely source.

After discovering Nigel's devastating secret, Grant will seek solace elsewhere, before going on to provide support for someone he has previously feuded with.

But who is this mystery character, and will Grant be able to make amends with the Mitchells?

EastEnders continues on Tuesday 25th February.

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.