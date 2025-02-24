EastEnders reveals first look at furious clash for Grant and Billy Mitchell
The aftermath of Phil's desperate situation plays out.
This article includes a discussion of suicide and suicidal ideation that some readers may find distressing.
EastEnders has offered a first look at the moment the tension explodes between cousins Grant (Ross Kemp) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) in Tuesday's (25th February 2025) episode.
Last week, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tried to take his own life, but was thankfully persuaded by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) to go into a mental health unit.
As for Grant, he fled the scene of Phil's lowest ebb, and when visiting Phil in hospital, he apologised for not being there for him as he should have been.
But Phil was not in a forgiving mood, ordering Grant out of his life for good.
As the BBC soap continues, Grant and Nigel join the extended family for breakfast in the café, as Billy and Grant each try to blame the other for failing Phil.
Billy's brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his son Harry (Elijah Holloway) step in keep the furious pair apart, but how will tempers escalate and what will Grant's next move be?
We do know that, in the aftermath of this showdown, Grant will return to the café and receive some words of wisdom from an unlikely source.
After discovering Nigel's devastating secret, Grant will seek solace elsewhere, before going on to provide support for someone he has previously feuded with.
But who is this mystery character, and will Grant be able to make amends with the Mitchells?
EastEnders continues on Tuesday 25th February.
If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.
