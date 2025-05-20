Doctor Who confirms 7-day ratings for The Story and the Engine
The episode has returned the lowest 7-day ratings from season 15.
The seven-day consolidated ratings for Doctor Who season 15 episode 5, The Story and the Engine, which saw the Doctor head to Lagos, Nigeria, and visit a barbershop with a secret, have been confirmed.
The episode, which aired at 7:10pm on BBC One on Saturday 10th May, achieving an overnight audience of 1.59 million, saw a significant bump up to a consolidated figure of 2,704,000 viewers across seven days, as per Barb.
That figure includes viewers from BBC One and BBC iPlayer – with episodes from the latest series of the beloved sci-fi show released on the on-demand platform at 8am on Saturdays ahead of their TV broadcast later that day.
The consolidated figure for The Story and the Engine is the lowest of any episode from Doctor Who season 15 so far.
3.571 million watched the series premiere, The Robot Revolution, 3.004 million watched the second episode, Lux, and 3.23 million viewers watched episode three, The Well.
Episode 4, Lucky Day, originally returned the worst consolidated seven-day figures of the series with 2.802 million, but that has now been beaten by the fifth episode.
The Story and the Engine, which saw The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) face off against the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare), who used the magic of storytelling to aid his bid for revenge, was the 35th most-watched programme of the week overall, according to Barb's figures.
The latest episode, The Interstellar Song Contest which aired ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 17th May, returned an overnight audience of 2.57 million viewers – the highest of the season so far and was only beaten on the day by the FA Cup final and Eurovision itself.
The two-part finale of season 15 kicks off this weekend with Wish World, while the final episode, The Reality War, will not be getting an early release on BBC iPlayer and will be simulcast around the world at the same time as it is aired on BBC One.
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.
