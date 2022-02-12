Welcome
Good evening and welcome to our live blog for The Masked Singer season three final.
We're just 40 minutes away from seeing our three finalists take to the stage for the last performance, after which the winner will be revealed.
While we don't know yet who is behind the masks of Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda, there's been a lot of guessing over the past few weeks.
When it comes to the identity of one particular contestant, The Masked Singer fans are convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church.
In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, 70 per cent of readers thought the Welsh singer Charlotte Church is the celebrity hiding behind the Mushroom mask.
All will be revealed on tonight's show!