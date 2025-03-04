The tension ratchets up across the three episodes, and Compston has now teased that it all comes to a head in a "ballsy" and "brave" ending.

Compston and Mohindra spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively before the series debuted and, while speaking about the show's director, Justin Chadwick, Compston gave his thoughts on the ending.

Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra in Fear. Prime Video

Mohindra said: "We didn't have that long, did we? We had eight weeks to shoot three episodes of something this nuanced. It was an amazing feat, but it's him [Chadwick], the way he did that."

Compston added: "And even the ending was quite… the ending is so kind of ballsy. There was a way he shot it, and you think 'nobody else would have done that'.

"There would have been a standard setup, and that could have made it really sort of heavy, and something that could have weighed on you a bit.

"He was just like, 'I’m just gonna shoot it this way.' Yeah, it was really brave."

Alongside Compston, Mohindra and McLeod, the three-part series also stars James Cosmo and Maureen Beattie as Martyn's parents as Allan and Eileen, while Daniel Portman plays his brother Brian and Anneika Rose and Bhav Joshi take on other key roles.

