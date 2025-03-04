Line of Duty's Martin Compston teases 'ballsy, brave’ twist ending to new thriller Fear
The three-part series is available to stream on Prime Video now.
New thriller series Fear is now available to stream in full on Prime Video, and it sees Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Vigil's Anjli Mohindra play parents whose new home becomes the stuff of nightmares when their downstairs neighbour targets them.
After making inappropriate comments to Mohindra's Rebecca, the neighbour, Jan (Solly McLeod) starts spying on the family via their smart devices, and ends up accusing Rebecca and her husband Martyn (Compston) of abusing their children.
The tension ratchets up across the three episodes, and Compston has now teased that it all comes to a head in a "ballsy" and "brave" ending.
Compston and Mohindra spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively before the series debuted and, while speaking about the show's director, Justin Chadwick, Compston gave his thoughts on the ending.
Mohindra said: "We didn't have that long, did we? We had eight weeks to shoot three episodes of something this nuanced. It was an amazing feat, but it's him [Chadwick], the way he did that."
Compston added: "And even the ending was quite… the ending is so kind of ballsy. There was a way he shot it, and you think 'nobody else would have done that'.
Read more:
- Zero Day star Matthew Modine: 'This kind of cyber attack is inevitable'
- 'It was like he'd eaten Tom Hardy' – Stephen Graham's co-star Daniel Mays breaks down body transformations
"There would have been a standard setup, and that could have made it really sort of heavy, and something that could have weighed on you a bit.
"He was just like, 'I’m just gonna shoot it this way.' Yeah, it was really brave."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alongside Compston, Mohindra and McLeod, the three-part series also stars James Cosmo and Maureen Beattie as Martyn's parents as Allan and Eileen, while Daniel Portman plays his brother Brian and Anneika Rose and Bhav Joshi take on other key roles.
Fear is available to stream in full on Prime Video now - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.