Google Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11: What’s the difference? Your buyer’s guide

It’s been a busy few months for mobile fans, as both the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 launching within weeks of each other ahead of the all-important Black Friday sales.

However, this has implications for other phones also – their predecessors the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 are now receiving significant price drops, and it’s now more affordable than ever to get one of these premium smartphones.

As both Apple and Google have their own ecosystems their mobiles can integrate with, both of the tech giants’ previous generation smartphones have selling points – but which one is best for you?

We’ll highlight the key differences below, along with advice based on budget, features, and day-to-day use so you can make an informed decision – the two mobiles usually crop up in our best phone deals.

Google Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11

Design

Both have very similar designs – though the iPhone 11’s use of a notch looks sleeker than the Google Pixel 4’s thick bezels, rarely seen in a market where all-screen fronts are the norm. The smaller Pixel 4 would be easier to use one-handed, however.

Price

The iPhone 11 is currently going for around £599 upfront, up to £1,044 for the Pro Max model.

The Google Pixel 4 retails for a cheaper £439, while the XL version goes for £529.

Storage

The iPhone 11 offers a choice of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, with the Pro models offering an extra choice of 512GB.

The Pixel 4 doesn’t offer quite so many choices, however – you only have the lower options of 64GB or 128GB.

Camera

Google Pixel cameras have always been impressive, and the Pixel 4 is no different – the 16MP and 12MP dual-camera setup is one of the best around, with a dual-exposure feature that lets you tweak the foreground and background settings while taking pictures.

However, the iPhone 11 has a 12MP dual camera setup also – with the Pro models getting a third telephoto lens for greater focus on distant objects. It’s a very close race here – unless you’re a keen photographer, you’re unlikely to notice much difference.

Processor

The iPhone 11, of course, uses Apple’s own A13 Bionic Chip, while Google has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for the Pixel 4. Apple knows what they’re doing with processors and the A13 chipset has proven to be faster than the Snapdragon 855 – though it’s unlikely you’ll notice much difference in day-to-day tasks.

Screen Size

The iPhone 11 comes in three screen sizes – the standard 11 was 6.1 inches, the Pro was 5.8 inches, and the Pro Max was 6.5 inches.

The Pixel 4 comes in the slightly smaller 5.7inches, with the Pixel 4 XL measuring at a slightly bigger 6.3inches.

There are pros and cons to bigger screen sizes – while larger screens are more cinematic for video playback and gaming, they can present a challenge to use one-handed and struggle to fit into pockets.

5G support

Sadly neither the iPhone 11 nor the Google Pixel 4 support 5G – you’ll have to get one of the newer releases for the high-speed data network.

Connectivity

As has been the case for the last few years now, the iPhone 11 uses Apple’s own lightning charger and supports Qi wireless charging.

However, the Pixel 4 has gone the route of all Androids these days and has a USB-C port for 18w fast charging.

Colours

The iPhone 11 was available in black, green, yellow, purple, white, (product) red. The Pro models, however, were only available in Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

The Pixel 4 only has the choice of two colours – the aptly-named ‘Just Black’ or ‘Clearly White’.

Should you buy the iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 4?

Both are quality phones, each with similar screen sizes and truly great camera capabilities. However, this may well come down to a question of budget. The iPhone 11 just tops the Pixel 4 with a faster processor, bigger storage options and a wider array of colours, but the real question is whether this is worth the extra £150 or so – or perhaps more, given that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is over twice the price of the Pixel 4.

For those after a terrific camera setup on a budget, the Google Pixel 4 may be for you – otherwise, the iPhone 11 may be a wiser investment.

