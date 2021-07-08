Minecraft campfire guide – how to craft one and what materials you will need
Get warm and toasty in Minecraft.
Published:
The list of all the things that you can do in Minecraft is far too long for us to even attempt, it’s a game that keeps on giving, and one of those things is making yourself your very own campfire.
Making a campfire is a fairly simple process, although a word of warning that rebuilding them in your inventory isn’t quite so easy, they have many uses beyond just making your virtual Minecraft home’s garden look pretty.
But for all we know about crafting campfires in Minecraft, and what materials you will need to do it, here are the details.
How to craft a campfire in Minecraft
Here are the materials that you will need to gather which will then need to be placed onto your crafting table.
- Three wooden sticks
- One coal or one charcoal
- Three wooden blocks or logs
As for how you will need to set them out in the crafting table, here’s the order to add them.
- Open up the grafting grid set to 3×3
- Add one stick in the top middle square, one in the middle left, and the other middle right.
- Add the coal right in the centre
- Now the three logs fill up the bottom row.
- Once the campfire is crafted, move it into your inventory section and that’s it, all done!
With regards to what you can do with a campfire, obviously, they produce light in an area which is their primary use but that’s not their only reason for being. They can be used to melt snow, they can be a guide to show you how to get back somewhere, and they can even cook food on them.
