So, how do you get Dynamax Chansey for yourself? Read on, and we'll tell you!

How to get Dynamax Chansey in Pokémon Go

To get Dynamax Chansey in Pokémon Go, you need to take part in a three-star Max Battle against one.

If you defeat Dynamax Chansey in a Max Battle, you'll unlock an encounter where you can catch one for yourself.

Dynamax Chansey became available in Pokémon Go on Monday 17th March, and it will be available to catch until further notice.

From 6am to 9pm on any day of the week, you should be able to spot Dynamax Chansey at a Power Spot near you.

If you don't fancy a Max Battle, the only other way to get a Dynamax Chansey is to trade with someone who already has one.

What is Dynamax Chansey’s weakness in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, Dynamax Chansey’s weakness is Fighting-type Pokémon.

That's because Dynamax Chansey is a Normal-type, and Normal-types are only weak against Fighting moves.

So, the best counter to Dynamax Chansey will be the strongest Fighting-type Pokémon that you have at your disposal.

It's also worth noting that you'll need 400 Max Particles to take part in one of these Max Battles.

If you were wondering: yes, Dynamax Chansey can be shiny in Pokémon Go. The chances are slim, but it can happen.

