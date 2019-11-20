Apple Black Friday deals UK – best prices on AirPods and Apple Watches

Apple doesn’t usually discount products on Black Friday, instead opting to offer gift cards when you buy an item on the day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t sales and deals to be had.

Advertisement

The tech giant doesn’t announce specifics until right near the time, but there are plenty of retailers happy to show their hand well in advance. There’s already a great deal on the Apple Airpods, down to £129.99 at Amazon compared to the usual £159.99 at the Apple Store.

From iPhone contracts, deals on Macbooks, iPad tablets there are often discounts on plenty of Apple products.

Do Apple products go on sale for Black Friday?

Yes and no. Apple hasn’t offered discounts off products in previous years, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find offers over the Black Friday period.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Yes. The Apple Store does take part in Black Friday, but it offered an Apple Store Gift Card worth £160 when you bought a product from a select list.

iPhones, Apple TV, HomePod, Apple Watch and Beats all came with a £40 voucher, iPads up to £80 in vouchers and Macs up to £160 in vouchers. MacBook Air wasn’t included in the Gift Card deal and the latest releases such as the iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 were excluded.

Luckily, retailers elsewhere offer nice discounts and deals across the whole event – so if you’re not keen on the Gift Card idea then hold out for the other store offers.

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Airpods are down to £129.99 at Amazon, compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store.

The Apple iPhone 8 is on EE for £44 a month, £30 phone cost while the iPhone XR 128GB is on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months or the XS on EE for £79 a month.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red is on for £37 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB, unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse has the iPhone 11 too for a higher monthly cost of £41, but low £19 upfront – and 75GB data.

Wowcher has already announced its Black Friday deals and they include Apple MacBooks, iPads and earphones. You’ll be able to take part in its Black Friday preview week where you can get early Black Friday deals including 77% off items like iPads (Apple iPad 2 from £69)and Apple compatible earphones (£12 down from £59.99.) There are also discounts on larger tech items – non-Apple – if you’re looking for a laptop – there’s a Samsung Chromebook reduced from £399.99 to £89.

Will Apple iPhone X be in Black Friday deals?

The iPhone X, dubbed by some as ‘the most expensive Apple phone ever’, comes in at £999 and £1,149 depending on what storage space and colour you go for. It’s not too surprising then that the Apple fans among us are already hunting around for cheaper deals.

Apple hasn’t given anything away yet, and we wouldn’t get your hopes up when it comes to getting a saving on the latest iPhone – at least not on Black Friday.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red has had a price drop over at . For £37 a month, £89 upfront it comes with 60GB, unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse has also dropped the price on the iPhone 11 – but with a higher monthly cost of £41, with a low £19 upfront. You get 75GB data.

Three also has the iPhone 11 but for £49 upfront and £55 per month you get 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

If you want a big data deal, you can get the iPhone 11 64GB on O2 with 60GB data is £37 a month, and £89.99 upfront, or for £39 a month and £49.99 upfront you get 90GB data.

The iPhone 11 Pro is going for £29 upfront and £61 per month at EE.

Apple iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone 8 is on EE for £44 a month, £30 phone cost.

Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals

Apple

We’re already on the Apple Watch Series 5, which means the previous watches should be in the Black Friday sale. The Apple Watch Series 3 is your best bet for the biggest discount. Currys already has £80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 in a few colours. Amazon offers about the same saving at £228.99,and John Lewis is selling the Watch Series 3 for £199. We’d expect to see that drop a bit more in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sales. John Lewis also has the white Apple Series 3 Watch for £229.99 but you can trade in your old watch for £110 and you get a 2-year guarantee.

MacBook Black Friday deals

With the Apple Macbook 16′ apparently launching any day now we can expect to see a few Black Friday deals at Currys PC World, John Lewis and Amazon at least on the older models. Argos may also include it in the Black Friday deals and it already has the Macbook Pro 13inch at its lowest price ever at £999,a good price when you consider the other retailers still have it priced above £1k at least.

Where do I look for Apple Black Friday deals?

A range of retailers will offer discounts on Apple products across Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Amazon, Argos, Currys and Debenhams are normally the big stores that offer discounts. John Lewis also stocks Apple products so it’s worth checking its website too.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts.

Brands who will have Apple offers:

Apple Black Friday tips

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, so no mad dash to find what you want in time. You also get next-day delivery with Prime and access to Prime Video which is a nice little bonus. You can buy that Apple TV or MacBook sign in to Prime and watch Mrs Maisel or kick back and watch The Grand Tour.

Sign up for a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime now.

Advertisement

Check back on this page for the best Apple Black Friday 2019 deals in the lead up to the day. We’ll be updating it up until and including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.