Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up
The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here
Dancing on Ice just wouldn’t be possible without a team of incredible professional skaters.
The revamped series returned in January with some new and very familiar faces to the pro skater line-up. Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers, Mark Hanretty and Dan Whiston – who all took part in the original series – have all returned to the ice for the new series.
- How to buy tickets for the Dancing On Ice 2018 UK Tour
- Dancing on Ice commentator Matt Chapman quits after one episode
- Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters
Meanwhile two of the pro skaters who had originally been confirmed to star in the show – Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones – subsequently withdrew from the series and were replaced with Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty.
Check out the full line-up below and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.
Melody Le Moal
Age: 30 | From: France
Skating with: Lemar
#skater #skates #pro #proskater #ice #icesqueen #iceskater #proqueen #fireskater #fire #fireandice #iceskating pic.twitter.com/Msh6D5iquj
— le moal melody (@lemoalmelody) November 5, 2017
Brandee Malto
Age: 37 | From: USA
Skating with: Antony Cotton
Ale Izuierdo
Age: 28 | From: Mexico
Skating with: Max Evans
…MERRY CHRISTMAS from us to youuuu!!! 🎄❄️🎅🏼🎁✨ ..@dancingonice is sending @maxevans13 and I to the North Pole for a full year and we we’re allowed to bring only 6 things with us!!! …So we decided to bring: .1: Unlimited supplies of chocolate, 🍫 .2: Speakers with good music, 🎶 .3: Dogs!!!! 🐕🐕🐕 ..4: A snow sled! ❄️🤗 .5: A hot tub!!! (Time machine! 😏) 🛁 ..6: Table Games!!! 🏓🙊 If you were being sent to the North Pole for a whole year with a chance of 3 items per person, what would you bring??? . . #DancingOnIce #Adidas #TeamAdidas @adidasuk #MerryChristmas #TeamAleMax #NorthPole #HappyDays #LifeIsGood #FigureSkating #Christmas
Alex Murphy
Age: 29 | From: America
Skating with: Kem Cetinay
Brianne Delcourt
Age: 36 | From: Canada
Skating with: Alex Beresford
Vanessa Bauer
Age: 21 | From: Germany
Skating with: Jake Quickenden
Checking out the ice rink in my new hometown 😍 . . . . . . . . . #motivationmonday #boomerang #spinning #figureskating #flexible #spin @jackson.ultima #figureskaters #showskater #inspftme #workoutmotivation #fit #motivation @inspiringskaters #figureskaterfitness @figure_skating_gram @figureskaterfitness @figureskating_
Sylvain Longchambon
Age: 37 | From: France
Skating with: Stephanie Waring
Hamish Gaman
Age: 34 | From: England
Skating with: Perri Shakes-Drayton
A day in the life of @itspsd .. Perri invited me to come and join her for a track session @mileend_camp, it did not disappoint. I was golden during the warm up but as soon as we started running 800m sets I was in trouble🤮 . . Thanks Coach Zah for such positive energy and letting me join your athletes for the day. He said I run like a figure skater! I was going for the Michael Johnson technique 🤣
Matt Evers
Age: 41 From: USA
Skating with: Candice Brown
Mark Hanretty
Age: 32 | From: Scotland
Skating with: Donna Air
Dan Whiston
Age: 41 | From: England
Skating with: Cheryl Baker
Matej Silecky
Age: 23 | From: USA
Skating with: Brooke Vincent
@Regranned from @dancingonice – Suited and booted for Sunday night 👊 Repost @brookelevivincent Next Week We Bring It… 👊🏼⛸️❄️ . . . . . #dancingonice2018 #regrann #figureskating #iceicebaby #iceskating #pairsskating #winterishere #supportthenorth #DancingOnIce #Manchester #ManchesterCity #ManchesterUnited #zootsuit #hotpink #CalAlumni #Ukrainian #MatejSilecky
Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.