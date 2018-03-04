Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up

The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here

Dancing on Ice 2018 logo

Dancing on Ice just wouldn’t be possible without a team of incredible professional skaters.

The revamped series returned in January with some new and very familiar faces to the pro skater line-up. Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers, Mark Hanretty and Dan Whiston – who all took part in the original series – have all returned to the ice for the new series.

Meanwhile two of the pro skaters who had originally been confirmed to star in the show – Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones – subsequently withdrew from the series and were replaced with Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty.

Check out the full line-up below and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.

Melody Le Moal

Age: 30 | From: France

Skating with: Lemar

Brandee Malto

Age: 37 | From: USA

Skating with: Antony Cotton

Missing California #caligirl #sanfrancisco #unionsquare #bayarea #iceskating

A post shared by Brandee Malto (@justbrandee) on

Ale Izuierdo

Age: 28 | From: Mexico

Skating with: Max Evans

Alex Murphy

Age: 29 | From: America

Skating with: Kem Cetinay

Brianne Delcourt

Age: 36 | From: Canada

Skating with: Alex Beresford

I’m back! ⛸ @dancingonice

A post shared by Brianne Delcourt (@brianne_tv) on

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 21 | From: Germany

Skating with: Jake Quickenden

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 37 | From: France

Skating with: Stephanie Waring

These 2 beauties are my world ❤️#lovesofmylife

A post shared by Sylvain Longchambon (@slongchambon) on

Hamish Gaman

Age: 34 | From: England

Skating with: Perri Shakes-Drayton

Matt Evers

Age: 41 From: USA

Skating with: Candice Brown

Mark Hanretty

Age: 32 | From: Scotland

Skating with: Donna Air

Dan Whiston

Age: 41 | From: England

Skating with: Cheryl Baker

Matej Silecky

Age: 23 | From: USA

Skating with: Brooke Vincent

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.

