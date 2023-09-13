Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Singapore Grand Prix signals a shift in landscape, as Formula 1 leaves Europe behind for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The remaining eight races of the campaign will take place across Asia and the Americas, with the truly global sector of the season set to test drivers to their limits.
The Singapore street circuit is just about as tricky as they come, with low average speed and races that typically push the upper two-hour limit on race times.
Driver fitness is more critical here than in any other race, and Max Verstappen will be determined to put in the hard yards now to maintain his electrifying hot streak of form.
The flying Dutchman has claimed 10 consecutive victories - but the narrow, twisting circuit in Singapore has no time for sentiment. Complacency will be punished.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Singapore Grand Prix date
The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 17th September 2023.
Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.
Singapore Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Singapore Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 15th September
From 10am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 10:30am
Practice 2 – 2pm
Saturday 16th September
From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10:30am
Singapore Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 16th September
From 1pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 2pm
Singapore Grand Prix race time
Sunday 17th September
From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV
The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
