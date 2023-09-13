The Singapore street circuit is just about as tricky as they come, with low average speed and races that typically push the upper two-hour limit on race times.

Driver fitness is more critical here than in any other race, and Max Verstappen will be determined to put in the hard yards now to maintain his electrifying hot streak of form.

The flying Dutchman has claimed 10 consecutive victories - but the narrow, twisting circuit in Singapore has no time for sentiment. Complacency will be punished.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 17th September 2023.

Singapore Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Singapore Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 15th September

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 16th September

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 16th September

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Singapore Grand Prix race time

Sunday 17th September

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

