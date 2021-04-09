What channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Real Madrid can leapfrog Barcelona and move to second in the La Liga title race with a win over their rivals in Saturday’s El Clasico – but claiming victory here will be no easy task.

It’s fair to say this rivalry has produced more drama over the years than practically any other in football. Barcelona and Real Madrid often play each other more than twice a season, meeting in cup competitions on top of their La Liga fixtures, but this year the rivals have clashed just once.

Real claimed a 3-1 win over Barca back in October – their first victory at the Nou Camp in four attempts. Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid on Saturday knowing they have won three of their last four outings at the Bernabeu.

Form-wise, both sides are motoring at the business end of the season and boast strings of successive wins coming into this clash. Barca beat Valladolid on Monday, while Real claimed a 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Liverpool a day later.

With Atlético Madrid currently leading the La Liga title race, both sides know defeat here would likely end their hopes of claiming the Spanish championship. But a draw is rarely something these behemoths settle on – so expect plenty of goals in Saturday’s encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona on TV?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Saturday 10th April 2021.

Check out our watch La Liga on TV guide and live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous La Liga games taking place this weekend including real Betis v Atletico Madrid, which kicks off at 8pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV from 7:30pm.

Check out full details on how to watch La Liga matches in our full guide to all the relevant channels.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

Live stream options for the match include Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

You can even watch LaLigaTV via Amazon Prime Video if you add the channel to your subscription.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their occasional offerings of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

The LaLigaTV add-on costs extra on top of the Amazon Prime monthly price.

Real Madrid v Barcelona team news

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane could keep Vinícius Júnior in the XI after his two goals against Liverpool in midweek, which means Isco may start on the bench, with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio completing the forward line.

However, Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos are out, while Eden Hazard missed the Liverpool tie and may not even make the bench on Saturday.

Barcelona: Ansu Fati is out for Barcelona with a knee injury, as is Philippe Coutinho. However, there is hope Gerard Piqué, Pedro Neto and Sergi Roberto may all be fit by the weekend.

Expect the usual forward line of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann to remain.

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Barcelona

Real’s demolition of Liverpool in midweek showed Zidane’s side are peaking at just the right moment in the season, but Barcelona have had plenty of rest to prepare for this game.

On the face of it, Real have the stronger probable XI to start at the Bernabeu, yet it could be Barca who set the early tempo through Messi, Griezmann and Pedri in an effort to force a more free-flowing game out of Real.

While Barca are still far from the finished product Ronald Koeman would like them to be, they will threaten Real here. Both teams are expected to score but the hosts could pinch it, with Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos likely to dominate the midfield.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (10/1 at bet365)

