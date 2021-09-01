What channel is Portugal v Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland face the daunting task of keeping Manchester United new boy Cristiano Ronaldo at bay when they take on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier live on TV tonight.

Advertisement

Ronaldo has officially returned to the club where he became a star, but for now he will focus all of his attention on hauling Portugal to what will surely be his last major international tournament in 2022.

The Irish squad will be determined to give a good account of themselves in this one regardless of the result, after succumbing to a terrible 1-0 defeat to minnows Luxembourg during their last competitive outing.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is under major pressure to extract a tune from his disjointed squad after winning just one of his 13 opening games in charge.

Portugal certainly won’t make life easy for him though, as they know a victory here could open up a gap between themselves and Serbia, who are currently running neck-and-neck alongside them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Portugal v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Portugal v Republic of Ireland will take place on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Portugal v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Portugal v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Portugal v Republic of Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Portugal v Republic of Ireland team news

Portugal predicted XI: Lopes; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Fernandes, Pereira, Neves; Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Travers; Coleman, Clark, O’Shea; Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Hourihane, Stevens; Long, Connolly.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Portugal v Republic of Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portugal (1/7) Draw (11/2) Republic of Ireland (20/1).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Portugal v Republic of Ireland

Ireland head into this one with a 20/1 shot at victory according to the bookies, and those odds still don’t feel long enough given the state of the squad right now.

The Irish are in danger of sliding deeper into obscurity if they can’t muster some form of challenge in a small group that contains Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Kenny will not expect anything from tonight, nor should fans, but a spirited display could give Ireland some momentum to tackle the crucial games to come.

Our prediction: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland (5/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.