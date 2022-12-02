The Portuguese have already qualified for the knockout stages but will be determined to secure the summit in a bid to avoid facing the winner of Brazil's group.

Portugal continue their World Cup 2022 adventure with a final Group H encounter in a bid to nail down top spot.

Boss Fernando Santos will be pleased with his side's results so far, having ground out a 3-2 victory over Ghana and followed it up with an impressive 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged in his anticipated last World Cup finals tournament with everything on the line in terms of his legacy.

Ronaldo – who is currently a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United – has won virtually everything in his career, including the 2016 European Championships with Portugal, but the World Cup remains his last trophy to conquer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Portugal's upcoming fixtures at World Cup 2022.

When do Portugal play next at the World Cup?

Portugal's next match will see them take on South Korea in their last Group H game at the World Cup 2022.

The match will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022 with a 3pm kick-off time, one of the final games of the World Cup group stages, played simultaneously with Ghana v Uruguay.

Portugal fixtures on TV

All UK time

Friday 2nd December

World Cup Group H: South Korea v Portugal (3pm) BBC One

Who could Portugal play in the next round?

IF Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 via 1st place

Tuesday 6th December

Portugal v runners-up in Group G (currently Switzerland) (7pm)

IF Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 via 2nd place

Monday 5th December

Winners in Group G (currently Brazil) v Portugal (7pm)

