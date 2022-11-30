Beating Poland would clinch their place in the knockout stages but anything less could see one of the pre-tournament favourites crash out and what is surely Messi's final World Cup end in disappointment.

Lionel Messi delivered when Argentina needed him against Mexico, inspiring them to a 2-0 victory that puts their 2022 World Cup campaign back on track, but the job is not done yet as Group C still hangs in the balance.

A loss would mean heading home much earlier than planned for Argentina while a draw leaves their fate in the hands of Saudi Arabia and Mexico, which is not a position they want to be in.

Lionel Scaloni will hope that Saturday's victory can prove a turning point for his side and they'll know not to underestimate a Poland team that have ridden their luck at times but have done enough to head into the final round of fixtures to top the group.

They lacked fluency in both their goalless draw against Mexico and the 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia – requiring a goal and an assist from their talisman Robert Lewandowski to get them over the line against the latter. They too know that only a win is good enough to guarantee their place in the last 16, which should make for a tense contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Poland v Argentina?

Poland v Argentina will take place on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Poland v Argentina kick-off time

Poland v Argentina will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Poland v Argentina on?

Poland v Argentina will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Poland v Argentina online

You can also live stream the Poland v Argentina game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Poland v Argentina referee

The referee for Poland v Argentina has been confirmed as Danny Makkelie of Netherlands.

Poland v Argentina odds

Poland v Argentina prediction

