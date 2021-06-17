What channel is North Macedonia v Netherlands Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Dutch marked their first appearance in a major tournament in seven years with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ukraine in their opener.

Frank De Boer will be looking to silence some of his critics by taking his team deep into the tournament.

North Macedonia’s first-ever match at the Euros saw national icon Goran Pandev rolling back the years to equalise against Austria, before they fell to defeat at the hands of a quick double.

There’s plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia v Netherlands on TV and online.

When is North Macedonia v Netherlands on TV?

North Macedonia v Netherlands will take place on Monday 21st June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

North Macedonia v Netherlands will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is North Macedonia v Netherlands on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream North Macedonia v Netherlands online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

North Macedonia v Netherlands team news

North Macedonia: North Macedonia are likely to line up in a similar fashion to their first two matches.

Napoli’s Elif Elmas and Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski are both expected to feature once again.

Netherlands: De Boer will have to assess Matthijs De Ligt regarding an ongoing groin issue ahead of the match.

Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst are expected to lead the line once again.

North Macedonia v Netherlands odds

Our prediction: North Macedonia v Netherlands

It’s hard to look past a convincing win for the Netherlands when you compare the names in each team.

The likes of Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum will cause North Macedonia’s defence plenty of problems and this Netherlands side aren’t lacking creativity either.

North Macedonia did beat Germany in a World Cup qualifier back in March, but it’s a big ask to deliver another performance of that magnitude in a major tournament against a top side.

Our prediction: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (6/1 at bet365)

