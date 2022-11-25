It took a while for Louis van Gaal's side to break through against Senegal but late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen ensured that they started off their World Cup campaign with three points.

Our attention turns back to Group A on Friday as Netherlands and Ecuador both look to build on victories in their opening matches.

Even so, having seen the likes of Argentina and Germany upset by energetic and determined sides, the Dutch will know they cannot afford to underestimate Ecuador.

The tournament opener was supposed to be all about the hosts Qatar but La Tri blew them away thanks to a brace from captain Enner Valencia, who will be hoping to add to his tally on Friday afternoon.

A victory would be a massive step toward the last 16 for either side and send them clear at the top of Group A but in a World Cup that has already seen some eye-catching upsets, all the pressure will be on the Netherlands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Ecuador on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Ecuador?

Netherlands v Ecuador will take place on Friday 25th November 2022.

Netherlands v Ecuador kick-off time

Netherlands v Ecuador will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Ecuador on?

Netherlands v Ecuador will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage from 3pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v Ecuador online

You can also live stream the Netherlands v Ecuador game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Netherlands v Ecuador referee

The referee for Netherlands v Ecuador has been confirmed as Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria.

Netherlands v Ecuador odds

Netherlands v Ecuador prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Netherlands v Ecuador predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

