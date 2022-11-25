Enner Valencia's double was enough to punish an underwhelming Qatar side and secure a 2-0 victory in the tournament opener while La Tri will look to take inspiration from the likes of Japan and Saudi Arabia, who have already picked up odds-defying results this week.

Ecuador will be hoping to create the latest 2022 World Cup upset and move one step closer to the knockout stages when they take on Group A top seeds Netherlands on Friday.

Netherlands were not wholly convincing against Senegal but got the job done thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen to move to level with Ecuador on three points after one game.

The Dutch have the quality to seize control of this group but upsets are becoming a recurring theme at this World Cup.

They will eye Friday's game as both a potential banana skin and a chance to prove that they can put previous major tournament disappointments behind them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Ecuador on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Ecuador?

Netherlands v Ecuador will kick off at 4pm on Friday 25th November 2022.

Netherlands v Ecuador team news

Netherlands predicted line-up: Noppert; de Ligt, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn

Ecuador predicted line-up: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada

Netherlands v Ecuador prediction

It was far from a comprehensive victory but we shouldn't underestimate just how important getting off to a winning start could be for Louis van Gaal's side.

Ecuador, too, will have their tails up as they search for an upset of their own out in Qatar.

They should have their captain and star striker available as Valencia didn't appear too downbeat after coming off against the tournament hosts and will do all he can to be back for Friday's game against Netherlands.

The Dutch backline were troubled by Senegal, with Andries Noppert forced into some good saves, and Gustavo Alfaro's team may just be able to give them a scare but it may not be enough.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Ecuador (17/2 at bet365)

Netherlands v Ecuador odds

bet365 odds: Netherlands (4/5) Draw (5/2) Ecuador (15/4)

