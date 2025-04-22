Now, speaking with Amol Rajan on his Interviews programme, Lineker said of leaving Match of the Day: "It's time. I've done it for a long time, it's been brilliant, it's been great."

When Rajan suggested he didn't need to leave, Lineker responded that "perhaps they want me to leave", before admitting that there was "a sense of that".

When approached by RadioTimes.com the BBC did not comment on this in particular, but noted that when Lineker's replacements on the programme were announced, Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said in a statement: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons, Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

When asked if he would have wanted to continue had that not been the case, Lineker said: "No, I always wanted one more contract.

"I think it was their preference that I didn't do Match of the Day for one more year, so they could bring in new people. So it's slightly unusual that I would do the FA Cup and the World Cup, but to be honest it's a scenario that suits me perfectly."

Lineker also spoke about what he aims to do in future, saying he plans to "step back" from TV, although he could "come back" in future or make one-off appearances. Instead, he said he will focus more on the podcast world, and his company Goalhanger.

From next season, Lineker will be replaced on Match of the Day by three rotating presenters, consisting of broadcasters Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan.

Speaking in an interview with The Times earlier this year, Lineker said of leaving the programme: "It’s the right time. I need to slow down a little bit and enjoy life. I mean, I still watch football all the time, I love it, but now I’ll have a weekend.

"I’ve never in my adult life had weekends. Ever. So I’m quite enjoying the thought of going out and having a bite on a Saturday night. And I might even go home and watch Match of the Day..."

