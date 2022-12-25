The World Cup break came at a good time for the Blues – allowing some of their key players to return to fitness and giving new boss Graham Potter a bit more time to work with his squad.

After nearly seven weeks away, Chelsea and Bournemouth return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The English coach earned his shot at a big club thanks to his impressive work with Brighton but an up-and-down start to life in west London means many remain unconvinced that he is up to the challenge.

Gary O'Neil has a strong run as caretaker boss to thank for his permanent appointment at Bournemouth and the recent takeover means he may well be backed significantly next month.

Wins against Everton in the Premier League and EFL Cup ensured the Cherries took some momentum into the break but they now face a testing return to competitive football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Bournemouth?

Chelsea v Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 27th December 2022.

Chelsea v Bournemouth kick-off time

Chelsea v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Bournemouth on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Bournemouth online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Chelsea v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/3) Draw (4/1) Bournemouth (8/1)*

Chelsea v Bournemouth prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before. You can check out the full Chelsea v Bournemouth predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

