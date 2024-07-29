Each of the 48 medal events will be hotly contested, with the 100m final set to be the pick of the action once again.

Elsewhere, Team GB boasts a number of medal hopefuls on the track, including Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr, while pole vaulter Molly Caudery is among the brightest hopes for glory in the field.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the athletics starts at the Olympics in 2024.

When does the athletics start at the Olympics 2024?

The athletics will start on Friday 1st August 2024 and runs until the end of the Games on Sunday 11th August.

How to watch the athletics at the Olympics 2024

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the athletics medal finals – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

