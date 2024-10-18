Memories were shared between Cain (Jeff Hordley), Sam (James Hooton) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), with Cain's upbringing mentioned as he didn't actually grow up with Zak.

Sam explained that Zak had declared Cain was the new head of the family, and Cain dismissed this, convinced he wasn't up to the job.

Cain opened up about wife Moira's (Natalie J Robb) brain tumour, admitting he was struggling to cope with everything, but the mood was soon broken when Sam offered him a hug, and Cain told him to "get off me, you fat egg".

Belle insisted that Cain's strength reminded her of Zak, but he reminded them of his tendency to run away or lash out. Sam, meanwhile, felt he was a failure for not protecting his wife Lydia (Karen Blick) and son Samson (Sam Hall).

With all the talk of Zak's achievements, it didn't sit right with Cain that they pretended their father was perfect in comparison to the rest of them.

Cain brought up the day Zak almost killed him, and Belle was furious, with Cain stunned that his little sister even knew about it.

Steve Halliwell as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Opening up about what had happened and how remorseful Zak was, Cain recalled just how out of control his own behaviour was at the time, having got a young Amy (Chelsea Halfpenny, Natalie Ann Jamieson) pregnant and wreaked hell on the village.

Calming down, Belle was touched to hear Cain praising Sam's parenting, and adding that Zak always tried his best, whether he was right or wrong.

Lydia returned from the pub, but left the trio to their heart-to-heart. Soon, Belle expressed regret for not leaving her marriage to abusive Tom King (James Chase) sooner, but Cain promised that Belle had always been a fighter.

In a lighter moment, they sang Hillbilly Rock, a classic track last performed at Zak and Lisa's (Jane Cox) second wedding.

As the episode drew towards its close, Cain read a moving speech about Zak and the Dingle code, while several old clips of the character played on-screen and Zak was heard speaking about love and loyalty.

At Zak's grave, Sam picked up their dad's trademark cap and placed it comically on Cain's head. Cain revealed that he'd get Moira's opinion on the garment, and he, Sam and Belle agreed to share the duties as head of the Dingles.

Instead of saying goodbye, they wished their dad good morning, and with that, Zak was left to rest in peace. It was a poignant tribute to both Zak and actor Halliwell on the 30th anniversary week of the Dingles' arrival.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.