When Nish discovered that his son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) had betrayed him, he tried to kill Vinny - only to be stopped by elder son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Vinny's mum Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

After Nish reiterated his toxic vow to destroy Suki, she got her chance for revenge when Nish collapsed.

As Nish lay gasping for breath and begging for Suki's help, Suki calmly poured herself a drink and watched him edge closer to death, giving Emmerdale's Kim Tate (Claire King) a run for her money!

More like this

Nish was saved at the last minute, and the family were stunned to hear that he had made a change to his will from his hospital bed.

Everything would now be left to his grandchildren, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

Vinny, Suki and Priya in EastEnders. BBC

At the house, Vinny was nursing his head injury as he coldly declared that Suki should have let Nish die.

Meanwhile, Suki asked fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) to ask a contact if there were any loopholes to prevent the businesses going to the kids.

Eve revealed that there was no way around it, but Suki refused to give up as she headed to the hospital.

In front of Avani, Nugget, Ravi, Vinny and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), Suki told Nish that she wouldn't let him get away with his latest power trip.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But when a doctor informed Nish that his heart condition had deteriorated quicker than expected, everyone realised that Nish's death was imminent as he found himself looking at hospice information.

Later, Avani branded Suki just as bad as Nish for being prepared to watch him die. This left Suki shaken, as she told Vinny that she couldn't bear to be anything like nasty Nish.

Suki urged Vinny not to become like either of his parents, and to make peace with Nish for his own sake.

After Nish apologised for his actions, Vinny told his dad that he forgave him, and comforted a sobbing Nish.

Next, Suki paid Nish a solo visit, telling her ex-husband that their war was over. She pointed out that long after he was gone, she would still have her loved ones around her.

Adding that Nish could have a peaceful death, Suki walked away, leaving Nish to contemplate her words.

Will Nish make amends in his final days, or does he have one more trick up his sleeve? Will he have the peaceful death Suki suggested, or might his story end another way?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.