Meanwhile, Peter was broken when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) revealed that Stephen had told her he wouldn't hurt her, just moments before Peter fatally injured Stephen with his car.

With Stephen's mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) having reported this to the police, and Peter coming to terms with the fact that Stephen didn't need to die, Peter was taken back to the police station by DS Swain (Vicky Myers).

Peter was questioned and held for hours, before Swain finally announced that, after checking CCTV and exploring all the evidence, she was satisfied that Peter had no way of knowing Jenny was out of danger before he mowed down Stephen. Therefore, no charges were being brought against Peter, who was left in shock.

Having been in a similar position last year, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) offered Peter her support, and he headed off to an alcoholics support meeting.

But with his wife Carla (Alison King) away on business, dad Ken (William Roache) worried that Peter would fall off the wagon, even when Peter insisted he was doing all the right things to remain sober.

Elsewhere, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) prepared to join Audrey for Stephen's funeral. But Tim was determined not to let the service go ahead, and parked his cab in the way of the hearse.

Tim ranted that Stephen was evil and didn't deserve such dignity, and only wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) was able to talk him round. Tim walked away to clear his head, while Gail was upset to see Tim so vulnerable and backed out of attending the funeral, leaving Audrey hurt.

Sally eventually drove Gail to the crematorium when she feared her mother would never forgive her, but Tim fumed when he saw a photo of Sally there in the local paper!

At home, Tim packed a bag as he confronted Sally, but as she pleaded with him, Tim broke down in her arms as he admitted he couldn't sleep due to the nightmares over Stephen. Will Tim be able to seek help, and are the Barlows right to worry about Peter?

