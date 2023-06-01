Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) arrived in court at the very last minute as acid attack culprit Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) trial continued in tonight's Coronation Street (1st June).

This article includes discussion of stalking, violence, including an acid attack, and sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

After Justin's sister Karen admitted to manipulating him and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) to help Justin's case, Ryan was left too distressed to give evidence about the attack that has changed his life forever.

This left Daisy, who had been stalked for months by Justin in the lead-up, too terrified to take the stand herself.

Her worried fiancé, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), paid Ryan a visit, urging him to attend court. Daniel pointed out how Ryan had bravely stood between Daisy and Justin when the latter threw the acid.

Daniel also revealed how tortured Daisy was, and that it was time for Ryan to stand up and ensure that Justin was punished. But Ryan's aunt Carla Connor (Alison King) told Daniel that he had said his piece, and sent him away.

Daisy headed to the court with stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), and we soon saw Justin in a meeting with his barrister as they discussed a strategy to make himself look innocent.

In the waiting area, Daisy was outraged to spot Karen, who make a quick exit, and nerves soon got the better of Daisy as she was called in to give evidence.

Instead, Daniel took to the stand and calmly explained how Justin had harassed Daisy relentlessly - but the defence twisted his words and, when Daniel referenced the acid attack, claimed they couldn't prove that Justin had thrown the acid. Both Daniel's and Daisy's characters were called into question, weakening the case against the vile Justin.

A shaken Daisy was found by Carla, who sat with her and opened up about the day she gave evidence against the man who raped her. Carla added that this man was now dead, but at the time, he walked free from court.

She told Daisy that she came close to walking away instead of giving her own evidence - but she knew she would have regretted not facing him and telling the truth.

This gave Daisy the strength she needed to testify, and she did her very best to explain what Justin had put her through, and the fact that she hadn't been listened to. Once again, the defence barrister turned the tables, reminding Daisy of her own past manipulations.

Then, moving onto the next witness, Ryan's name was called as he walked in, preparing to face Justin for the first time since the attack.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 2nd June at 7.30pm. But while we wait to find out what happens next, you may be wondering about the past storyline that Carla referred to.

Read on as we delve into what happened to Carla and the man who attacked her.

What happened to Carla in Coronation Street?

Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street.

Frank Foster (Andrew Lancel) arrived in Weatherfield back in 2011 to do a business deal with factory boss Carla. But his dark side emerged when he tried to sexually assault Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon). Maria later reported Frank to the police, but he was released due to lack of evidence.

Carla, not believing in Maria's claims, eventually began a relationship with Frank and they got engaged - despite the fact that she truly loved Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

When Carla admitted that she didn't want to marry Frank after all, he grew violent with her, before raping her. Maria offered her support in the aftermath and they went back to the police, but Frank was released on bail while a case was built.

Frank manipulated his mother, Anne (Gwen Taylor), who tried to discredit Carla. He also hired a private investigator on Carla and romanced Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor). Eventually, Frank was found 'not guilty' of raping Carla. He plotted to take over Underworld, just as Sally finally realised Frank's true colours.

After Carla got Frank to admit what he did to her, Sally was found with Frank's dead body - and Anne later confessed to Carla that it was she who murdered her son when she overheard him taunting Carla about raping her.

If you have been affected by Carla's story, you can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

