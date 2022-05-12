Now, some recent Instagram posts have got the internet guessing that one of the new series' directors might already have been found - and if correct, their involvement would be quite the coup for the long-running sci-fi series.

Doctor Who speculation has gone into hyperdrive ever since Ncuti Gatwa was announced to be taking over the TARDIS as the new Doctor. Who will play the Doctor's companion(s)? What will his costume look like? Are there more surprises yet to come?

Earlier this week Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright posted an image of a blue door, followed a couple of days later by a hexagon pattern. These could of course be hinting at something else entirely (or they could just be images he likes!).

However, one Twitter user SafeSpaceWho speculated: "Edgar Wright, director of Last Night in Soho, has posted the following two pictures on his Instagram. Could be anything but I can't help to just instantly think of the TARDIS".

This speculation only grew when the same Twitter user noticed that returning Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies, had liked the blue door post.

One respondent to the tweet also mentioned that Wright had previously revealed on Reddit that he had been offered to direct the 2005 episode "Rose", the first episode of the revived series which was written by Davies. He had to decline it due to his work on Shaun of the Dead.

When asked nine years ago by a Reddit user if he would ever direct an episode of the series, Wright wrote: "I'm going to break your heart here, but I was offered the episode "Rose" by Russell T. Davies (the first of the new Doctor Who episodes) and I could not do it because I was busy with Shaun of the Dead. And my mother has never forgiven me."

Could Mr Wright be directing an episode or even multiple episodes of Doctor Who?

Sharing an article addressing the theory on Twitter, Wright denied the speculation, writing: "Untrue."

We're not sure whether that will entirely quell the speculation, however.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Edgar Wright's representatives and the BBC for comment.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies on BAFTA TV Awards red carpet. David M Benett/Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa's casting was announced on Sunday ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards, with his Sex Education co-stars, multiple former Doctors and former showrunner Steven Moffat all full of the praise for the incoming star.

Meanwhile, Russell T Davies said: "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

