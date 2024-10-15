However, she has been forced to endure fierce backlash to her inclusion, with some viewers expressing concern that her training in "commercial street" dance risks skewing the competition in her favour.

Burke, who competed back in 2017 and faced similar accusations due to her music and theatre experience, attempted to set the record straight in a new interview with The Sun.

She said: "Tasha's not had Latin and ballroom dancing [training]. I got that negative response, but I'd never had Latin and ballroom dance experience.

"So actually, let her live and let her live her best life, because she's having the most amazing time, most likely."

Burke went on to describe Strictly as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to learn these intricate styles of dance at "an older age" than most professionals begin.

"I didn't take that moment for granted because I've always wanted to do Latin and ballroom, but we couldn't afford to as kids," continued Burke. "Everyone needs to let people have fun, because it's a great bubble to be a part of."

She added: "It's joyous! Dancing brings out great endorphins, and you want people to have their moment."

Burke's comments echo remarks from Ghouri herself, who told Radio Times last month: "I was trained in commercial dance, which is the opposite to ballroom.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

"I've never danced with a partner before, and I've not really danced at all in the past three or four years. It's a completely different discipline, but I'm excited to learn."

She added: "I'm here for myself. I’m here for my family. I'm here for my friends. I want to do this for me, and, you know, for the people out there – the young Tashas out there that struggle with confidence. This is for them.

"So that's going to be my motivation through this."

Ghouri's journey is off to a good start so far, with the Love Islander placing top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in Weeks 3 and 4 – scoring three 10s on the latter – as well as triumphing in the combined tally for Weeks 1 and 2.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 19th October at 6:25pm on BBC One.

