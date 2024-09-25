Tasha, you were born deaf and use a cochlear implant to help you hear. Strictly's first deaf contestant Rose-Ayling Ellis had a very special silent moment of dance on the show in 2021. Did that help you realise what was possible?

Tasha: Absolutely. Rose is someone I've always looked up to. She was the first person on TV I could really relate to, a real representation of the deaf community, and I’m forever grateful. Her silent moment with Giovanni [Pernice], really embraced the whole beauty of deafness.

I'm just following in her footsteps. I asked her for tips, and she said, "Enjoy every moment."

We've got different experiences with our deafness, so I can bring my own experiences into it as well, and hopefully inspire many other people.

On Love Island, you were described as a dancer, so will you have an advantage going into this year's competition?

Tasha Ghouri: I was trained in commercial dance, which is the opposite to ballroom. I've never danced with a partner before, and I've not really danced at all in the past three or four years. It's a completely different discipline, but I'm excited to learn.

Aljaž, you've been away from Strictly for three years. In what way are you a different dancer from when you last competed on the show?

Aljaž Škorjanec: Stepping away from it and coming back, I think I appreciate it in a completely new way. The first moment I got back onto the floor, I felt like I was back in 2013, doing it for the first time, but knowing how it works. I just admire it, and appreciate it even more, especially the people I get to work with. It's such a humbling experience every single time.

I'm so lucky. No one else before me has had the opportunity to return, so I'm really chuffed to be able to do it again. The only dancing I've really done for the last year has been with my little girl, Lyra. She's my biggest critic... aged 13 months.

Tasha, you recorded your reaction when you learned you would be paired with Aljaž. Why were you so happy?

Tasha: After we first met all the parties, I said, "I really hope I get Aljaž." I'm so glad I did. I felt like we just bonded straight away, which was lovely. And his wife, Janette, has been so welcoming as well. She got me a goodie bag the other day with chocolates and candles. I already feel a part of their family.

I'm going to put you on the spot now. How far are you going to get?

Aljaž: First of all, the goal is week two. Do you know what I mean? To week two. Start small.

Tasha: I'm just going to take every week as it comes, and just really enjoy it in the moment. Because it all goes so quickly, and I don't want to look back and regret that. But obviously to make it to the final would be the absolute dream.

Do you have a favourite week yet in your head? Movies Week, Musicals Week, Halloween – what's your one?

Aljaž: My favourite one has always been Movies Week. So many celebrities and couples get to do it, and when you walk into corridors, you see the hair and makeup and the costumes done, it's a bit of a surreal experience.

You feel like you're on a movie set. Every year, when Halloween Week comes around, I look to the floor for the whole day in the studio. Because the contact lenses, the makeup – it's sometimes a bit too much for me. I'm really a soft soul. Why do you choose to be scared if we can laugh?

There's a huge amount of scrutiny. Tasha, you've had your share of that with Love Island. What tools have you developed to navigate that side of things?

Tasha: You know, that's outside noise. I went through the worst of the worst when I came out of Love Island. I went through ableism. There's a lot of it. And that made me stronger, to where I am now. I will be focusing on the positives.

I'm here for myself. I’m here for my family. I'm here for my friends. I want to do this for me, and, you know, for the people out there – the young Tashas out there that struggle with confidence. This is for them. So that's going to be my motivation through this.

Do you have a favourite judge, Aljaž, that you like to catch the eye of and impress?

Aljaž: I've always had the same favourite judge. His name is Len Goodman, and that is never going to change. Wherever he is – I know he's watching, and I'm trying always to make him proud.

