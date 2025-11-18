This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Alan Carr was already a national treasure, but he now describes himself as a “national traitor” following his winning turn on The Celebrity Traitors.

The profile of the 49-year-old comedian, presenter and writer has never been higher: his autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends, about his childhood in 1980s Northampton, and primetime Saturday night quiz show Alan Carr’s Picture Slam are both back on TV and more projects are coming soon.

But what about those rumours that he could soon be waltzing into Strictly to take TV’s top job?

Congratulations, top Traitor! Is it true you had to flee the country to escape The Celebrity Traitors mania while it was on?

It was too much – Paloma-gate, killing Celia Imrie, grief from the gays for murdering Tom Daley, who was the only bit of eye candy – I needed to get away! Actually, I was taking my niece and nephew to Disneyland and jokingly said I had to leave the country because of the show. I’m the worst uncle, I forget their birthdays, their names…

What do you make of the reaction to your victory?

There were a lot of naysayers who assumed it would be a load of luvvies not wanting to stab their friends in the back. I thought: “Wait till you get a load of me!” I wanted to prove them wrong. People underestimate celebrities, but it’s a hard business. I definitely turneda corner when I murdered Celia. There was one funny bit that didn’t stay in, but at one round table Stephen Fry said, “We have to think about the Cambridge spies. Philby, Blunt… they were flamboyant characters, camp but still under the radar.” I’m sitting directly opposite, saying “Ooh I know!” and laughing.

Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns in The Celebrity Traitors. BBC BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Out of all your celebrity mates, who do you think would make a good Traitor?

Michelle Ogundehin, the judge from Interior Design Masters, would be great. Although she’d probably murder the wallpaper because it was horrible, or you’d get to the turret and she’d be pebbledashing the wall to make it look nicer.

Now you’re out of the castle, your sitcom Changing Ends is back — where do we find young Alan in 1989?

Oliver Savell (who plays Alan) has shot up, his voice is deeper – I wish mine was that deep. The bullies have sort of left Alan alone, there’s only so many times you can have your glasses snapped. He’s coasting along, then goes into an Athena store and falls in love with Jake, the boy behind the counter. That’s what happened to me in real life. We see that awful, fabulous mix of emotions you get when you fall for someone.

Is it hard to watch your adolescence being replayed?

In the last series I cried when I watched the bullying scenes, and in the next and final series it really goes up a gear emotionally. This one is a bit more cringe with Alan’s crush; you don’t realise how obvious you are, looking back. I did see the boy I fancied from Athena about seven or eight years ago at a cash point in Northampton. My knees still went a little wobbly.

What advice do you give to Oliver on playing you as a child?

I let him do his thing, but sometimes guide him with the voice or specific words – he’s not from Northampton and doesn’t know what Semilong or Kingsthorpe is. There’s a bit in the new series where he unzips his purse, it’s so funny. He’s like an elderly woman and a young boy at the same time. Changing Ends could go on like The Crown; maybe in a few years Ollie can play me in the Traitors castle. Christopher Biggins or Brendan from Coach Trip could be me when I’m older.

Alan Carr with Oliver Savell, who plays the young Alan in sitcom Changing Ends. ITV Baby Cow Productions/ITV

Do you enjoy writing — is there anything else you’re working on?

I feel there is a murder mystery in me. I grew up reading Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle and PD James, so the twist has to be there. I think that’s why I enjoyed The Traitors so much, being in a castle on the moors murdering people, I know how those situations work.

Picture Slam is back, there’s Interior Design Masters, Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job, RuPaul’s Drag Race... are you a workaholic?

You have to make hay while the sun shines and I know it won’t last for ever. I’m having so many pinch-me moments, like having a cuppa with Mariah Carey after my podcast Life’s a Beach. We had a picture together and her assistant pulled out a leaf blower so her hair looked fabulous. My comb-over was lassoing around the room...

What of those rumours about hosting Strictly Come Dancing? Apparently my name is in the hat, which is an honour, but I haven’t spoken to anyone at the BBC. You saw how sweaty I was in the castle, imagine me live on a Saturday night coming down those stairs – people would slip in a pool of my sweat while doing the fandango. It’s lovely to be thought of, but it’s probably a bit too nerve-racking.

Are we in the middle of an Alan-aissance, post-Traitors? I’m not exactly insulted but I have been around for ages. It’s like that old saying “It took me 25 years to be an overnight sensation!” I had the time of my life, and it’s lovely people are saying that I was funny in it, although I’m like: “So everything else I’ve done is rubbish?!” Now everyone wants me to do sketches wearing the cloak, like I’m some sort of Traitor-gram.

Changing Ends seasons 1-2 are available on ITVX. Season 3 premieres on ITV1 at 10:05pm on Sunday 23rd November 2025.

