The final episode of Slow Horses season 5 is now available to stream, and while it sees Nick Mohammed's character Zahar Jaffrey in a great deal of peril, he does, just about, make it out alive.

Jaffrey is saved from attackers by River, Shirley and JK Coe, in the last scene in which we see him. However, given his role as the Mayor of London, it feels like there could be every chance we could see him again.

Those are the thoughts of Mohammed too, who was asked whether his character could return in a future season when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

"Like a few of the guest characters in Slow Horses, I remain alive," Mohammed said. "So yeah, who knows? I mean, I know that I'm not in season 6 because they shot that already.

"So yeah, I guess we'll see – it’s up to Mick [Herron, author of the books] really."

Before the season debuted, Mohammed noted that the final action sequence in which he appears was the moment he was most looking forward to fans seeing.

He said at the time: "I think everyone will appreciate that Slow Horses ends in quite an explosive way and there are lots of twists and turns.

"And this season definitely does do that as well. There’s a pretty intense action sequence at the end."

The season 5 finale also saw a major development at the Park, as Claude Whelan was blackmailed into stepping down by Jackson Lamb, meaning Diana Taverner could finally take her place as First Desk, the position she has always wanted.

We will see how this and a number of other dangling story threads play out in season 6, which has already been filmed, as fans who stuck around for the teaser at the end of the finale will have seen.

Meanwhile, a seventh season of the show has also been confirmed, as the adaptation gets dangerously close to catching up with Mick Herron's books that have currently been published in the Slough House series.

