Heartstopper star Kit Connor hopes season 2 films in "next couple of months"
The Heartstopper star is ready to film the second run.
Kit Connor has revealed when he hopes to start filming new episodes of Heartstopper.
At a live recording of the Radio Times Podcast at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival, Connor spoke with Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon about his show Heartstopper - which has just been renewed for second and third seasons by Netflix.
Connor revealed: "I don't know, I don't. I don't have any sort of official dates. You know, hopefully in the next couple of months."
The actor also discussed the importance of the show as one which couldn't have existed 20 or 30 years ago.
"I think it's something that you just can't take for granted, to be honest, the fact that we're able to make a show like Heartstopper is such a privilege to be able to live in a time that we can do that," commented Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the show.
"But then again, it is also so necessary. I feel like Heartstopper has got such an important place in the world, and in media and everything. What I always preach about Heartstopper is that it is just showing people being happy. There's never enough of that, and you can't get enough of that.
"You know, all you see in media is these really, frankly, important issues but just really quite depressing issues as well.
"And I think it's so important that even in this day and age where we can make it, it doesn't mean that necessity isn't still there."
The 18-year-old actor, who also voices the daemon Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials, discussed what Heartstopper offers that is different to other teen dramas such as Euphoria.
On the show's warmth and "fuzziness", Connor commented: "Yeah, there's nothing wrong with that... I think there's so much darkness [and] grittiness, which is great sometimes. It's cool to watch things like Euphoria, where it's just loads of really hot people just sort of doing it, but, you know, that's a very common thing in media.
"So it's nice to have things that are just happy, and just nice. It's a bit sad, it's got some drama in it, but for the most part, it's just people being happy."
You can listen to the full interview with Kit Connor for the Radio Times Podcast Live! now.
