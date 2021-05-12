Meet the cast of Danny Boy

BBC Two factual drama Danny Boy stars Olivier winner Anthony Boyle as real-life former soldier Brian Wood.

Also starring Toby Jones, the 90-minute standalone drama centres on the events following the Battle of Danny Boy in Southern Iraq in 2004.

The star-studded extended cast features the likes of Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame), and Normal People’s Leah McNamara.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of BBC Two’s Danny Boy.

Anthony Boyle plays Brian Wood

BBC

Who is Brian Wood? A decorated soldier who was questioned about his actions in Iraq as part of the Al-Sweady inquiry that took place from 2009 to 2014, which investigated accusations of prisoner mistreatment by British troops.’ The inquiry concluded British troops had mistreated Iraqi detainees, but the vast majority of allegations made against the British Military (including those of torture) were “entirely without merit or justification”.

Where have I seen Anthony Boyle before? The actor won an Olivier for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. On-screen, he’s starred in Tolkein, Patrick Melrose, and Derry Girls.

Toby Jones plays Phil Shiner

BBC

Who is Phil Shiner? A now-former human rights lawyer who pursued legal claims against British soldiers for their treatment of Iraqi detainees after the 2003 invasion.

Where have I seen Toby Jones before? He’s known for Don’t Forget the Driver, and his role as Lance Slater in the hit BBC comedy Detectorists. He’s starred in a number of high-profile films including The Hunger Games, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Dad’s Army, and provided the voice of Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Leah McNamara plays Lucy Wood

BBC

Who is Lucy Wood? Brian’s wife, who raises their first son, Bailey, while Brian is posted in Iraq.

Where have I seen Leah McNamara before? She played Rachel in Normal People and Rosalind in Dublin Murders. She’s also known for her work on Vikings.

Alex Ferns plays Gavin Wood

Who is Gavin Wood? A former soldier once stationed in Northern Ireland, and Brian’s matter-of-fact father. He struggles to articulate the love and pride he feels for his grown-up son.

Where have I seen Alex Ferns before? He played Glukhov in Chernobyl, and has also starred in the likes of (the upcoming) The Batman, The Irregulars, River City, Wolf Blood, and EastEnders.

Kiran Sonia Sawar plays Deena Aayari

BBC

Who is Deena Aayari? A human rights lawyer who comes to work for Phil Shiner after first meeting him as a student.

Where have I seen Kiran Sonia Sawar before? She’s probably best known for playing Salma in Murdered By My Father. She also played Shazia Akhand in the Black Mirror episode “Crocodile”, and appeared in Silent Witness, Pure, The Capture, and Brexit: The Uncivil War, among other projects.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Patrick O’Connor

BBC

Who is Patrick O’Connor? A lawyer who works for a separate legal firm to Phil Shiner.

Where have I seen Tom Vaughan-Lawlor before? He’s probably best known for playing villain Thanos’ right-hand man Ebony Maw in the Marvel film franchise (both in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). The actor has also starred in The Infiltrator, Peaky Blinders, Dublin Murders (as Frank Mackey), and more recently in Frank of Ireland.

Danny Boy will air on 12th May on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.