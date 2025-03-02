"The order is contemplating its future," she added.

Not only have vocations been dwindling, money is also exceptionally tight, something Nonnatus House knows all too well.

"We used to have branch houses dotted all over Great Britain, and since 1947 the sisters have worked hand in glove with the National Health," she said.

"But at every turn, councils are withdrawing form their contracts."

Sister Hilda went on to disclose that Mother Mildred had been forced to sell the Mother Houses's orchard and kitchen garden to property developers to help cover their shortfall.

"And she is looking for opportunities abroad," she continued.

But what would that move mean for Sister Catherine and her fellow newly initiated, or those hoping to do as she had done in the future, queried Sister Julienne.

"Will the order even live as long as she?" she asked.

But Sister Hilda could not answer her.

The times are indeed a-changing, but what does that mean for Call the Midwife?

Speaking recently to Radio Times magazine, its creator and head writer Heidi Thomas had some thoughts.

"I don't believe Call the Midwife will ever end," she said. "But I do think we might take a break at some point."

While assuring fans not to worry, Thomas continued: "I'm not in a position to talk about things, really. There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"

Speaking about how long the drama could run for back in 2021, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner and is also married to Thomas, said: "Historically, it has a natural, general timeline. It won't go on forever because it wouldn't go on forever – if you stay to a level of historical accuracy, it won't go on in that form forever because it didn't back then.

“So therefore, it has some kind of an end mark. But I think they are far too clever not to know when that will be and not to make it work within the framework of history.

“Will it go on forever? No.”

But Thomas did hint at possible spin-offs during her conversation with Radio Times magazine.

"Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world," she added.

"So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife."

But for now, we have one more season at least to look forward to, which you can read all about here.

