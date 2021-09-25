Netflix releases first look at Bridgerton season 2

Netflix has released a first-look at the second season of Bridgerton, the hit Regency-era romantic drama.

Advertisement

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, season two shifts the focus onto Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who swore off romance in the season one finale.

In the first-look clip released during TUDUM, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) meets Anthony – and it’s safe to say their interaction is… frosty.

Phoebe Dynevor will return to the role of Daphne in a supporting role. Meanwhile, Rupert Evans has joined the cast as Edmund Bridgerton and Sex Education star Simone Ashley will make her debut as Kate Sharma, Anthony’s potential love interest.

The series, which originally debuted last Christmas, has received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike, including our five-star Bridgerton review.

The newly-released clip follows the recent rumours that Duke of Hastings star Regé-Jean Page may make a surprise appearance in the series after all.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Speaking to British GQ earlier in September, he refused to confirm or deny his absence. “I couldn’t possibly tell you!” He added: “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

The first-look was released as part of Netflix event TUDUM, the streamer’s fan event broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Bridgerton season two is based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the Bridgerton novel series, and focussing on the tale of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony.

Showrunner Van Dusen also teased season two, telling Deadline that he’s currently editing the first two episodes.

“I don’t think people are going to be ready,” he said. “It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.