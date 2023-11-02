It really is worth playing through; we thoroughly enjoyed our time with it, as noted in our review: "This game is more than the sum of its parts."

There’s a great variety of missions to tackle, with the action brought to life by the RoboCop: Rogue City voice cast, which features a very special actor indeed.

A new crime wave is washing over Old Detroit as we speak, though, so we won’t keep you – read on to see how you can play RoboCop: Rogue City on the cheap!

Is RoboCop: Rogue City on Xbox Game Pass?

Officer Anne Lewis and RoboCop in RoboCop: Rogue City. Teyon/Nacon

No, RoboCop: Rogue City is not on Game Pass.

Publisher Nacon has not announced any intention to have the game added to Microsoft’s subscription service, but given how well the game is doing, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some phone calls being made.

If you want to play Rogue City, you will have to buy it elsewhere, for which we have you covered in the next section!

If you can’t stretch to buying a whole new game, or are saving your pennies for some upcoming releases, then maybe check out the new games on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

Should RoboCop: Rogue City ever be added to Game Pass, we will be sure to update you as soon we know.

Best price deals on RoboCop: Rogue City

The best price deals on RoboCop: Rogue City can be found on CDKeys.com.

Unfortunately, PS5 owners are a little out of luck, but there’s a good deal on Amazon for the standard edition of the game - and for good measure it's a physical copy, which is always lovely!

RoboCop: Rogue City PC deals

RoboCop: Rogue City Xbox Series X/S deals

RoboCop: Rogue City PS5 deals

