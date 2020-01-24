Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

Carol Danvers will be back in another adventure of her own – but don't expect it for a while

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Marvel, HF)

A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is officially being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson keen to return as Carol Danvers.

Advertisement

The previous film was significant for being the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no surprise that another solo outing is being planned for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

The film is currently slated for a potential 2022 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter – meaning that we don’t have too long to wait until the return of Carol Danvers.

Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) ..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2019

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One thing we know: it will be set after the first Captain Marvel. However, what’s still being decided is whether it will take place before or after her second appearance (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a good chance that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her.

Larson has expressed interest in the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been building a huge fanbase in the comic-reading world, hence the character getting her own series on Disney+.

It might seem obvious to make a film that truly integrates Danvers into the established, contemporary setting that most others already occupy, but it’s also been suggested that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before Avengers: Endgame, whether it directly leads into the events of the crossover or it could once again take place in the nineties.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Brie Larson attends the "Captain Marvel" screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on March 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Brie Larson attends the “Captain Marvel” screening in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is also in talks to pen the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You can expect Brie Larson to return, but there’s a very good chance that she’ll be joined by an entirely new cast of characters. It’s been suggested by Larson herself that a sequel could feature the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Maybe this implies some kind of cross-pollination with the upcoming show on Disney+, but not much has been said.

Read More about Marvel

Advertisement

Tags

All about Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Avengers Assemble (2012)

When is Black Widow released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan of 'The Eternals' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

When is The Eternals released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

When is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?