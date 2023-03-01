Little is known about the untitled film yet, other than that it will be directed by Trey Edward Shults, who co-wrote the film with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, according to Deadline .

Wednesday’s leading star Jenna Ortega has landed another high-profile role alongside The Batman ’s Barry Keoghan and musician The Weeknd.

Production on the untitled film is well underway, according to the publication.

Ortega has been on a roll of late, led by her popular performance in Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, which broke Netflix viewing records and sparked viral TikTok trends when it landed on the streamer at the end of 2022, and which has been renewed for a second season.

The star is also set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming Scream 6.

Ortega’s busy schedule meant she missed out on the recently-released You season 4, with showrunner Sera Gamble recently revealing that, though they had tried to get her back, filming clashed with her Wednesday schedule.

Ortega appeared in season 2 as Ellie Alves, a teenage friend of the serial killer and show’s unreliable narrator, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about missing out on You season 4, Ortega said: "I was devastated. Easily one of my favourite sets that I've ever, ever been on."

She continued: "I was so devastated. I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday.

"I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you're committed to a show there's just no way that it could've worked out."

Ortega added: "But that one, that bummed me out. I tried."

Gamble previously told IndieWire of Netflix's You: "We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard: 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show.'"

However, she didn't rule out a possible return in the future, adding: "It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

