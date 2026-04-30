Delayed sequels are all the rage these days, and although the success rate can sometimes be a little spotty, it looks like 20th Century Studios have landed on a winner with The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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The follow-up to the hit 2006 fashion industry satire arrives in cinemas this weekend on the back of some pretty strong reviews, including our own 4-star verdict, which called it "a bigger and bolder sequel that feels like being reacquainted with old friends".

Of course, those old friends include the iconic returning characters played by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep – the latter of whom received one of her 21 Oscar nominations for her turn as Anna Wintour-inspired magazine editor Miranda Priestley in the original.

There are a couple of other returning stars as well, in addition to a whole host of new additions headlined by Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and a number of high profile cameos, including pop icon Lady Gaga and a vast array of faces from the fashion industry.

Read on to find out more about the cast, including who they're playing and where you've seen them before.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast – Who plays who in the upcoming sequel?

You can find the full cast list below – scroll down for more details on the actors and characters they are playing.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

Kenneth Branagh as Stuart

Simone Ashley as Amari Mari

Lucy Liu as Sasha Barnes

Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes

Patrick Brammall as Peter

Tracie Thoms as Lily

Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

BJ Novak as Jay Ravitz

Caleb Hearon as Charlie

Helen J Shen as Jin Chao

Rachel Bloom as Tessa

Pauline Chalamet

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. 20th Century Studios

Who is Miranda Priestly? The formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda is a fashion powerhouse navigating the collapse of traditional publishing and fighting to maintain her empire’s influence in a changing industry. She remains sharp, demanding, and as iconic as ever.

What has Meryl Streep starred in? Streep is one of the most celebrated and prolific actors in Hollywood history, with 21 Oscar nominations (and three wins) to her name. Her most famous work includes The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Death Becomes Her, the original The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia!.

More recently, she has appeared in Netflix original films The Laundromat, The Prom and Don't Look Up, while she's also had TV roles in Big Little Lies and Only Murders in the Building.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 20th Century Studios

Who is Andy Sachs? Once Miranda’s ambitious assistant, Andy has since forged her own path in journalism. Now balancing a complicated personal and professional life, she returns to the fashion world with fresh perspective and new challenges.

What has Anne Hathaway starred in? Hathaway became a household name after making her 2001 debut in The Princess Diaries. She went on to star in films including Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married and Les Misérables.

More recent film credits include Ocean's 8, Dark Waters, Armageddon Time, Eileen, Mothers' Instinct, the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed and The Idea of You on Prime Video, while she's set to have a very busy 2026 – also appearing in Mother Mary, The Odyssey, Verity and The End of Oak Street.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2 20th Century Studios

Who is Emily Charlton? Miranda’s former assistant who now serves as an executive at Christian Dior and enjoys lauding it over her former boss.

What has Emily Blunt starred in? The Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared in a wide range of films including Looper, The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Into the Woods, Edge of Tomorrow, The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns.

More recently, she appeared in A Quiet Place and its sequel, Jungle Cruise, BBC drama The English, Oppenheimer – which earned her her first Oscar nomination – and The Smashing Machine, while she will shortly be starring in Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day.

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling in The Devil Wears Prada 2 20th Century Studios

Who is Nigel Kipling? Runway’s witty and trusted art director, Nigel is the creative mind behind the magazine’s signature look and a steadfast ally to Miranda Priestly. His sharp humour and insight keep the fashion world both stylish and cutting-edge.

What has Stanley Tucci starred in? As well his role in The Devil Wears Prada, Tucci is widely recognised for his roles in The Hunger Games series, The Lovely Bones, Conclave and The Terminal – in addition to his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Kenneth Branagh as Stuart

Kenneth Branagh as Stuart in The Devil Wears Prada 2 20th Century Studios

Who is Stuart? Miranda Priestly’s new husband – who did not appear in the previous film.

What has Kenneth Branagh starred in? The actor-director is known for his acclaimed work in Henry V, Hamlet, Murder on the Orient Express and Dunkirk. He has received multiple Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his directing and won a Golden Globe for his performance in Wallander.

Simone Ashley as Amari Mari

Simone Ashley as Amari Mari in The Devil Wears Prada 2 20th Century Studios

Who is Amari Mari? Miranda's new first assistant – who is every bit the fashionista snob Emily was in the first film.

What else has Simone Ashley starred in? Ashley gained widespread recognition for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, and Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. She was also cast in the recently released F1 film starring Brad Pitt; however, her scenes were ultimately cut from the final version. Speaking to ELLE earlier in June, she said, "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie […] I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

Lucy Liu as Sasha Barnes

Who is Sasha Barnes? A reclusive designer who Andy strives to interview as a way of boosting the lacklustre online engagement for Runway.

What has Lucy Liu starred in? Liu rose to fame with Ally McBeal and Charlie’s Angels and has delivered memorable performances in Kill Bill and Elementary. Recent credits include Netflix series A Man in Full and films Red One, Presence and Rosemead.

Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes

Who is Benji Barnes? Sasha's ex, who is a tycoon.

What else has Justin Theroux been in? Theroux is best known for roles in Six Feet Under, The Leftovers and The Mosquito Coast – as well as his role in David Lynch masterpiece Mulholland Drive. More recently, he's appeared in Netflix sitcom Running Point, detective drama Poker Face and video game adaptation Fallout as well as films Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Seekers of Infinite Love. He is the cousin of famous documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Patrick Brammall as Peter

Who is Peter? A building renovator who becomes Andy's new love interest.

What else has Patrick Brammall been in? Brammall is known for his roles on TV shows Evil, Offspring and Glitch, in addition to being the co-creator and star of comedy series Colin from Accounts, which he wrote with his wifeHarriet Dyer.

Tracie Thoms as Lily

Who is Lily? Andy's friend, who previously appeared in the first film.

What else has Tracie Thoms been in? In addition to appearing in the original The Devil Wears prada, Thoms roles include films such as Rent, Cold Case, Death Proof and Looper and shows including Wonderfalls, Gone and 9-1-1.

Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

Who is Irv Ravitz? The chairman of Runway magazine, who also appeared in the first film.

What else has Tibor Feldman been in? Feldman has had roles in films such as Enchanted and Trophy Kids and has appeared in episodes of a huge number of TV shows.

BJ Novak as Jay Ravitz

Who is Jay Ravitz? Irv's son, who takes over as boss and wants to change the way Runway operates.

What else has BJ Novak been in? Best known for his role as Ryan Howard in The Office US, Novak has appeared in films such as Reign Over Me, Inglourious Basterds, Saving Mr Banks, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Vengeance, the latter of which he also directed.

Caleb Hearon as Charlie

Who is Charlie? Miranda's new second assistant – the role one held by Andy.

What else has Caleb Hearon been in? Hearon is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, but has also appeared in films such as Jurassic World Dominion, I Used to Be Funny, Sweethearts and Pizza Movie.

Helen J Shen as Jin Chao

Who is Jin Chao? Andy's assistant.

What else has Helen J Shen been in? Shen originated the leading role of Claire in Broadway show Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway – but this is her film debut.

Rachel Bloom as Tessa

Who is Tessa? A friend of Andy's.

What else has Rachel Bloom been in? Bloom is best known for co-creating and starring in musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, while film roles include The School for Good and Evil and Your Place or Mine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cameos: Who else appears in the sequel?

Lady Gaga Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In addition to the key cast members listed above, a number of huge names make brief cameo appearances in the film, everyone from golf legend Rory McIlroy to social media personality and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, and even pop icon Lady Gaga – who also contributes to the film's soundtrack.

A number of major stars from the fashion industry also pop up, while, Sydney Sweeney reportedly filmed a brief appearance only for it to later be cut from the finished movie.

You can find a list of all the confirmed cameos below – we'll keep it updated as and when we hear more

Lady Gaga

Naomi Campbell

Donatella Versace

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Rory McIlroy

Ciara

Calum Harper

Ashley Graham

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

Marc Jacobs

Law Roach

Vanessa Friedman

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 1 May 2026.

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