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The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast: All the new and returning stars in new sequel
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt all reprise their roles, but who else stars in fashion’s fiercest return?
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 2:40 pm
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