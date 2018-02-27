When is Jessica Jones season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and is David Tennant really coming back?

Find out more about the hit Marvel TV series starring Krysten Ritter and David Tennant

It’s been over two years since Marvel’s Jessica Jones first landed on Netflix, and since then the Marvel television universe has expanded significantly thanks to Luke Cage, The Defenders, The Punisher and more.

However, in 2018 star Jessica Jones will return for a brand new solo story. Find out more below.

When is Jessica Jones season 2 released on Netflix?

The Marvel series will arrive globally on Netflix on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the season two release date announcement came with a brand new trailer, featuring private investigator Jessica Jones (kinda) putting her life back together after being tormented by Kilgrave in season one.

“If you say, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’, I swear I’ll throw up on you,” she says at the end of the trailer.

More trailers followed, each subtly hinting that Jessica’s nemesis from season one, David Tennant’s Kilgrave, would be returning.

First there was the eerie purple lighting and the clapping hands at the end of this full trailer...

And then the man himself appeared in this new teaser (although only in flashback form). Read on below for more of a breakdown about what could be going on with David Tennant’s Kilgrave in season two.

What’s going to happen in Jessica Jones season two?

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for the season below.

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why. Netflix on Jessica Jones season two

That’s not the only info available of course: the comment about “digging deeper into her past” suggests this season will begin to reveal the origins of Jessica Jones’s special strengths.

We know is that Jessica was in a car accident as a child: she survived, but her parents and brother were killed. A group known as IGH paid for her recovery, and it seems they’re responsible for her special abilities as well. But how much more will we learn?

Then there is the not so small mystery of season one villain Kilgrave, played by David Tennant, which kicked off after a new image of stars Ritter and Tennant together on the set of season two emerged.

Kilgrave (played with terrific menace by Tennant) looks set to return in some form – although given what happened at the end of season one (spoilers below) the character’s return won’t exactly be straightforward.

How will David Tennant’s Kilgrave return in Jessica Jones season two?

In the season one finale, Jessica Jones finally killed Kilgrave, breaking his neck and breaking the hold he had exerted throughout the series so far.

But that doesn’t seem to be the end of the story. Marvel is keeping Tennant’s specific involvement under wraps, but his character will return in some form when the series returns in March.

That goes against what showrunner Melissa Rosenberg initially suggested back in 2016.

“Sure, when you have David Tennant, you want him around forever,” she said. “He’s such an extraordinary character and one of the loveliest people you’d ever want to work with. But the show is called Jessica Jones and the story is about Jessica’s arc and how does that play out in its best form?”

She added, “David Tennant’s [Kilgrave], we’ll never create that again. That is one of the great iconic characters played by a profoundly talented actor. The objective is not to match that, not to try to do that again.”

Will Kilgrave only return in flashback form? Were his mind controlling powers really broken along with his neck?

The trailers above seem to suggest not, although it is hard to tell how his reappearance will happen on screen.

Showrunner Rosenberg recently left the door open for a full on Tennant return, saying, “The beauty of the Marvel world is never say die. David brings so many levels to everything he does and every take is different. It’s just delicious watching him in this role.”

Fellow exec producer Jeph Loeb meanwhile said that it was “dreamy” to have Tennant back on set: “He’s the consummate professional and such a delight to work with that whatever way he returns to the show, it’s never enough for me.”

Who’s in the cast of Jessica Jones season two?

As stated above, Ritter and Tennant are both set to feature in the new series. It’s unclear whether fellow Defender Luke Cage (played by Mike Colter) will be back for a second outing given he now has his own solo show, but both Luke and Jessica share a strong history in the comic book source material.

As for the other Defenders? Yet again, it’s not clear how much screen time, if any, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will have in Jessica Jones.

Netflix has confirmed that Rachael Taylor will return as adopted sister Trish Walker, along with Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.

New cast members include Janet McTeer and JR Ramirez.

What else do we need to know?

The new season will feature 13 episodes, all of which will be directed by women according to showrunner Rosenberg.

The series is exec produced by Rosenberg along with Raelle Tucker (True Blood), Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb. Loeb is Marvel’s Head of Television.