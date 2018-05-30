World Cup 2018 TV coverage: how to watch all the action live from Russia

Your guide to watching, streaming and listening to every game of the biggest football tournament on earth this summer

Once every four years the best footballing nations come together to fight it out for the ultimate accolade in the game, the Fifa World Cup.

The 2018 finals take place in Russia and feature 32 teams, including England – the only of the home nations to have qualified for the tournament.

For a full month across June and July the TV and radio schedules will be packed with football (sometimes up to four games a day) with many of the most celebrated sporting names in world performing on the biggest stage of all. Expect to see magic from the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Neymar of Brazil, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, Uruguay’s Luis Suárez, French superstar Kylian Mbappé and England’s very own Harry Kane to name but a few.

When does the World Cup start?

World Cup 2018 begins on Thursday 14th June in Moscow with a game between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia that kicks off at 4pm BST (match preview here). The game (as well as the World Cup opening ceremony) will air live on ITV in the UK, as well as being on BBC Radio 5Live.

When does the World Cup end?

The World Cup Final is the last game of the tournament and will take place on Sunday 15th July in Moscow, with Kick off at 4pm.

How can I watch the World Cup on TV and online?

Every game of World Cup 2018 will be available to watch on TV in the UK on either BBC or ITV.

Matches on BBC will available to stream online live via BBC iPlayer and games on ITV will be available to stream live on ITV Hub.

Click here for a full list of World Cup 2018 fixtures, kick-off times, channels and venues.

Who are the BBC and ITV presenting teams?

The BBC TV coverage will be fronted by former England star Gary Lineker with Gabby Logan reporting from inside the England camp and further coverage from Dan Walker.

The coverage will be complimented by contributions from former England players including Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott. Other studio guests will include World Cup winners such as Jurgen Klinsmann, Didier Drogba and Pablo Zabaleta.

Over on ITV, coverage will be led by Mark Pougatch and Jacqui Oatley.

Pundits include Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs, Henrik Larsson, Lee Dixon, Eni Aluko, Slaven Bilic, Martin O’Neill and referee Mark Clattenburg.

Where is the World Cup being held?

The 2018 World Cup is being held in Russia.

Matches will be played at 12 stadiums across the country. They are:

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow; Spartak Stadium, Moscow; Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod; Mordovia Arena, Saransk; Kazan Arena, Kazan; Samara Arena, Samara; Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg; Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg; Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad; Volgograd Arena, Volgograd; Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don; Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

Do you have a full World Cup 2018 fixtures list by group?

How can I listen to the games on the radio?

BBC Radio 5 Live and sister station Sports Extra will be covering World Cup commentaries throughout the tournament.

There will also be a special World Cup Daily podcast, smart speaker exclusive content and social media coverage – plus the 606 phone-in.

Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will lead BBC Radio 5 live’s coverage from Moscow, while Robbie Savage will present a daily World Cup Breakfast Show from 8.30am.

Radio5 Live is available on 900 and 693 MW, on digital radios and online. Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available through DAB digital radios and online.

When are England playing?

England are in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

England’s group games are:

Monday 18th June, 7pm, BBC1: Tunisia v England – Volgograd

Sunday 24th June, 1pm, BBC1: England v Panama – Nizhny Novgorod

Thursday 28th June, 7pm, ITV: England v Belgium – Kaliningrad

Click here for a full guide to England’s group games and their potential route to the final.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders

Ashley Young (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), John Stones (Manchester City), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Strikers

Harry Kane (Tottenham)[England Captain], Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Who is going to win the World Cup? What are England’s chances?

Before a ball has been kicked in the tournament, the favourites with the bookies are Brazil and Germany, with France, Spain and Argentina all also seen as good bets. England are 7th favourites to lift the title 52 years after their only World Cup win – so at the moment, the bookmakers aren’t particularly hopeful that Harry Kane and the third youngest ever England squad will prevail – but that could all change once the matches get underway.