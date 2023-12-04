Burnley face a huge test of their character now: win again. If Kompany's side are to clamber free of the drop zone, they must pull together a consistent run of form at some stage. There's no time like the present.

Wolves aren't quite in the same dire predicament but their form is not a great deal more encouraging with three defeats in their last four.

Gary O'Neil's team can hoist themselves into contention for a top-half finish with a victory here but defeat could see them slide closer to the relegation mire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Burnley?

Wolves v Burnley will take place on Tuesday 5th December 2023.

Wolves v Burnley kick-off time

Wolves v Burnley will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Burnley online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all 20 Premier League matches on the platform in December for free, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more on the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Wolves v Burnley on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Wolves v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio West Midlands locally.

BBC Radio WM is available on 95.6 FM in the local area. Commentary will not be available online unless paid for via the club website of one of the teams involved.

How to watch Wolves v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Wolves v Burnley live on FuboTV at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Wolves v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (5/6) Draw (11/4) Burnley (10/3)*

