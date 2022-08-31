Tottenham's recruitment under Antonio Conte's guidance has led many to believe they could be title race dark horses, and their early form suggests that isn't a stretch.

Two teams brimming with pre-season optimism going into 2022/23 will clash from opposite ends of the table on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Harry Kane has sparkled so far, while Richarlison is settling into his new surroundings nicely and Dejan Kulusevski has picked up where he left off last term.

On the other hand, West Ham have failed to live up to their lofty ambitions so far and linger in 17th.

The Hammers ended a three-game losing streak with a narrow victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, while new signings including Lucas Paqueta are expected to boost David Moyes's men in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Shop Tottenham Hotspur FC merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

West Ham v Tottenham team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Emerson; Antonio, Bowen.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream West Ham v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (13/5) Draw (14/5) Tottenham (19/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Tottenham

West Ham aren't the polished article just yet, but there are rays of light in the form of new signings. They will be desperate to push on, but tonight may not be the night to build a resurgence. Tottenham are far from perfect. Son Heung-min is yet to show up for the party, but Conte's men look dangerous and have brushed aside all teams expected to finish below them in the league so far.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.