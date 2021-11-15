What channel is Scotland v Denmark World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland are safely into the play-offs, and they will round off their World Cup qualifiers on TV with a showpiece clash at Hampden Park against dominant Denmark.

The Scots defeated Moldova to book their place in the play-offs that will determine who will join the group winners in Qatar.

Importantly, that result has taken all the pressure off Scotland needing to pull a win or draw out of the bag tonight against a Danish side who have won all nine matches in the competition to date.

Boss Steve Clarke may still opt to play a full strength side as he seeks to challenge a very strong team in preparation for the play-offs.

Denmark conceded their first goal of the qualifiers in the last minute of a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Friday and will be keen to wrap up the group with a perfect 10 out of 10 wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Denmark on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Denmark on TV?

Scotland v Denmark will take place on Monday 15th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Denmark will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week.

What TV channel is Scotland v Denmark on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Denmark online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Scotland v Denmark team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Adams, Dykes

Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Lindstrom, Maehle; S Olsen, Poulsen, B Larsen

Scotland v Denmark odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Denmark

Expect a strong Scottish line-up as they gear up for the play-offs, but it remains to be seen how hard Denmark will go with their XI given that their qualification is secure.

Either way, don’t anticipate a hyper-intense affair between these sides. Scotland will want to show they can boast defensive resilience against teams of Denmark’s ilk and neither side has anything to play for.

You can count on a rocking Hampden, however the match turns out, as Scotland dares to dream of back-to-back major international tournaments in consecutive years.

Our prediction: Scotland 0-1 Denmark (11/2 at bet365).

